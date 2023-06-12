Rikki Rockett’s net worth is in the millions after the 80s Poison drummer went from young superstar to Tex Mex Motors cast member, as Netflix star Mike Coy’s close friend. So, what’s his millionaire fortune?

The Poison drummer was an unlikely star to suddenly appear on Netflix‘s new show, Tex Mex Motors, but he actually met the showrunner Mike Coy during a Jiujitsu class. Rikki is “the biggest customer yet” at their paintshop.

When viewers saw the stunning car that Mike had fixed up for the 80s musician, many started to ask what Rikki’s net worth is and just how he’s made so much money in his memorable lifetime.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rikki Rockett: Net worth

Rikki has a net worth of $5 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Alongside his flash car painted by Mike Coy, his home was bought in 2011 for $665,000. After buying the 4.7-acre home, Rikki renovated the 3,800-square-foot mansion.

It’s not just drumming he has made his fortune from but opening his own business, Rockett Drum Works Inc., in 2007. That same year, the drummer released his first solo album, Glitter 4 Your Soul!

Even with the success of Poison, in 2015, Rockett formed a rock supergroup called the Devil City Angels along with guitarist Tracii Guns from L.A. Guns and bassist Eric Brittingham from Cinderella.

Rikki on Tex Mex Motors

Rikki entered Mike’s shop on Tex Mex Motors. Mike said, “I’m hoping we already have a buyer on the line with my friend Rikki, but we’re not sure. I know he’s a Camaro guy. I know he loves red, so trying to make it 100% rock and roll.”

As Mike predicted, 80s musician Rikki Rockett was amazed. He said: “I’ve been after Mike to do a car like this for a while. Totally knocked it out of the ballpark. I’ve never owned an IROC-Z, but it’s always been a dream of mine.”

The drummer ended up paying $43,000 for the car. While they discussed the pricing, Rikki joked, “You won’t consider 40, if I throw in a drum head from the first show on the stadium tour?”

His success from the 80s to now

Rikki has been a super successful drummer who launched to fame in the 80s. Much of Poison’s arena-filling success of the 1980s and 1990s can be attributed to Rockett, whose drumming was given prominence on Poison’s studio albums.

In 1979, around when Rockett finished high school, he formed a band called the Spectres with his longtime friend, Bret Michaels. The two soon after teamed up with Bobby Dall and Matt Smith to form a band called Paris.

Just four years later, the band moved to Los Angeles and changed their name to Poison. Smith lost interest and returned to their hometown in Pennsylvania, but the other three continued and signed with Enigma Records in 1986.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the band is still performing at huge events, such as The Stadium Tour at Nationals Park in June 2022. He is now starring on Tex Mext Motors, which he filmed during a break from tour.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

WATCH TEX MEX MOTORS ON NETFLIX NOW