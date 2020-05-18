Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

By now, we’re all aware that Netflix is one of the biggest and best networks when it comes to producing original content. First they found success with true crime docuseries, capturing the attention of the world with Making a Murderer. Then they headed over to the world of TV drama with hits such as Orange Is the New Black and Narcos. Now, they are proving that reality TV is their next big thing.

This year alone, we’ve seen Netflix find major success with hits such as Love Is Blind and The Circle US. And now they have a new entry to the fold: The Big Flower Fight.

This competitive series takes on the world of flower arranging and flips it on its head. This is not some simple contest to see who can best place a bunch of flower; it sees the contestants create giant structures with some pretty out-there briefs.

But who are the contestants taking on The Big Flower Fight? We found them on Instagram!

The Big Flower Fight season 1 contestants

Henck and Yan

Ralph and Jim

Sarah and Jordan

Andi and Helen

Andrew and Ryan

Monet and Stephanie

Nick and Taylor

Raymond and Chanelle

Declan and Eoghan

Rachel and Delilah

Get to know the Netflix cast better – Henck and Yan

Henck Röling and Yan Skates are the team competing from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Yan was a fine artist before making the transition into working with flowers. He started out learning about floral arrangement in his 20s and has gone on to found major flower company Bespoke Flowers. Yan has been the director of florist Bespoke Flowers for 20 years, and has even won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show!

Henck is a freelance Master-Florist.

Instagram: @yanskates and @henckroling

Andrew and Ryan

Andrew Whittle and Ryan Lanji were a couple at the time of filming, but now are just good friends. We’re hoping it wasn’t The Big Flower Fight which split up this couple!

They both now live in London, although Ryan is originally from Vancouver, Canada and Andrew is from Lancashire. Both men work in creative industries, in art and fashion.

Instagram: @andrew.j.n.whittle and @mslanji

Ralph and Jim

Ralph and Jim Kernott are the father-son duo from Eastbourne taking on the competition.

Papa Kernott is a groundsman at a private school and Jim is currently studying 3D design at the University of Brighton.

Instagram: @the.creator.jim

Declan and Eoghan

Dublin duo Declan J Cooney and Eoghan Riordan Fernandez are representing Ireland in this first-ever season of The Big Flower Fight.

They both have degrees in landscape architecture and met at the University College Dublin eight years ago. They now work as landscape design.

Instagram: @declanjcooney and @sequoiadesignandbuild

Helen and Andi

Helen and Andi from Somerset might just be the team to beat with the track record they have at prestigious garden events.

Andi is currently a head gardener for Yeo Valley and she has won silver medals at BBC Gardeners’ World and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Helen is a gardener and botanist who presents the YouTube series Candide Gardening.

Instagram: @yeovalleyorganicgarden and @helentheplanthunter

Jordan and Sarah

Jordan and Sarah are two friends from Maryland, the US.

Sarah started out as a wedding planner, but worked her way into floral arrangements. Now, she owns her own wedding florist business called Intrigue Designs.

Jordan helps Sarah at Intrigue Designs; they have been working together for 3 years now.

Instagram: @intrigue_designs and @thejordiejourney

Raymond and Chanelle

Londoners Raymond and Chanelle met at Raymond’s flower shop, Sunflowers Florist, and bonding over their love of plants.

Instagram: @sunflowersflorist and @chanchantalks

Monet and Stephanie

Monet Martin from Surrey has teamed up with Hampshire’s Stephanie Lovell for the competition.

Instagram: @monetsfloristry and @stephlovellflowers

Nick and Taylor

New Yorkers Nick Cutsumpas and Taylor Morgan are another bestie duo taking on The Big Flower Fight.

Taylor majored in Visual Arts at Columbia University and now runs her own interior plant styling business. Nick is a ‘plant coach’, whatever that may mean.

Instagram: @farmernicknyc and @theplantydropper

Rachel and Delilah

Rachel and Delilah both had very different careers before floral arranging. They are now based in New York and they met at work two years ago.

Instagram: @rach.dutch and @stolen_magnolias

