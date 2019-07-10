University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

When The Casketeers recently returned to Netflix for a series 2, fans of the New Zealand show couldn’t help but binge the whole thing.

The docu-series follows husband and wife Francis and Kaiora Tipene in their everyday lives and their work as the co-directors of Tipene Funerals.

As you can imagine from the content of the show, there are some pretty sad moments as Francis and Kaiora discuss the realities – and the logistics – of death. But the show mixes these more profound moments with everyday office-type humour which makes it a must-watch!

So with series 2 over, fans want to know if there will be a third season of The Casketeers.

Will there be The Casketeers season 3?

It is unconfirmed whether or not there will be a third season of the show but given the immense popularity of the series, it would make sense for the producers to renew it.

One Twitter user said “The Casketeers is the best Netflix show ever”, so if the producers don’t see its value, Netflix surely must do!

But there is some good news for fans of the show that lead us to think that there will be a new season.

In December 2018, Stuff reported that the production company behind the series, Great Southern Pictures, had applied for funding of the third season.

When can we expect The Casketeers season 3 to be released?

The first series of the show dropped on Netflix on December 21st, 2018 after it had been broadcast on New Zeland network TVNZ.

The second series aired on TVNZ from January to March 2019 and then was released on Netflix on June 21st, 2019.

If they are to make a new series of The Casketeers then we would expect it to air on TVNZ first towards the end of 2019 with the series coming to Netflix a couple of months later.

What to watch in the meantime

If you can’t wait for a new series of The Casketeers to return, all episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are on Netflix currently.

There are six episodes in the first season and eight in the second, so you’ll have plenty of episodes to fill your time.

Here’s hoping Great Southern Pictures get their funding so we get even more episodes of this quirky Kiwi show!

