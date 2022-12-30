The Circle rules for contestants have been circulating on social media since season 5 hit Netflix. In fact, the competitors reportedly have to ear defenders so they can’t hear each other through the walls…

From how long people are in The Circle to the show’s game rules, questions on exactly how the entire competition works are floating between viewers. The series comes with the aim of taking home a whopping cash prize.

Those taking part can choose to be a catfish or to be themselves, winning over their fellow contestants by building alliances and bonds, but facing the risk of being eliminated if there are any suspicions they’re lying.

The Circle: Game rules for contestants

Contestant rules while on The Circle involve not being allowed to leave the building during filming and wearing ear defenders so they cannot hear each other through the walls, Cheatsheet reports.

They each have to get noticed, which includes sharing posts into the virtual technology they communicate through. And of course, catfishing is actually allowed, but they have to try and become the most popular.

Other game rules involve having no contact with the outside world and therefore not being allowed their phones, cooking and cleaning for themselves and having a requirement of one day off from filming a week.

Is The Circle building real?

Yes, The Circle building is 100 percent real. The iconic block of flats is based in Salford, Manchester, in England, which actually has real people living there, is where all five seasons of the Netflix show have been filmed.

So no, it is not all done on a set, and yes, the funky decor is genuinely there. Contestants sleep, eat, breathe and play The Circle game in those rooms, where they remain for the duration of filming.

How long are people in The Circle?

Participants on The Circle spend 15 total days there, if they enter on day one. “Once they’re in The Circle, they are part of The Circle,” executive producer Toni Ireland told Radio Times. He added:

The biggest challenge in this show is not giving anyone’s identity away so we could never risk them leaving the building or overhearing production.

Contestants are allowed to leave their individual spaces and use amenities like the gym or jacuzzi, but that’s as far as they can go. Only one player at a time can leave their rooms so as not to bump into each other.

