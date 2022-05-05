Meet The Circle season 4 contestants, Frank, Yu Ling, Parker and co













Get ready for the twists and turns of everyone’s favourite Netflix show, The Circle is back! Season 4 kicked off on May 4th, 2022 and a brand new batch of players are locking in their profiles. There’s a huge $100K cash prize up for grabs and the player best at manipulating social media and being popular will win!

Comedian Michelle Buteau is back hosting the series and, as well as the regular surprises naturally in store on The Circle, there’s a celebrity duo taking part in season 4, too. So, let’s find out more about who The Circle season 4 contestants are.

The Circle | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9741 The Circle | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XHJ832zdVHU/hqdefault.jpg 1001994 1001994 center 22403

Frank Grimsley

Bringing some serious energy and enthusiasm to the show is 28-year-old Frank.

He’s a school social worker who hails from Maryland.

Frank describes himself as “the big boy with the big personality” he added that he’s “fine as hell” and that people love him. Frank is body positive and says he’s confident in his body because “why shouldn’t he be”.

The Circle Season 4. Frank Grimsley as Frank in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Crissa Jackson

Crissa Jackson is next up on The Circle season 4 cast list. She’s

She’s 31 years old and was the 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Crissa now spends her days creating basketball content on social media.

With 1M followers, Crissa can be found on @crissa_ace. She writes on IG that she’s also a motivational speaker.

The Circle Season 4. Crissa Jackson as Crissa in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

The Circle season 4 contestants: Yu Ling Wu

Brand marketing consultant Yu Ling Wu is 25 years old.

Just like Frank and Crissa, she’s playing herself on The Circle.

Yu Ling hails from San Francisco and she says she’s on the “Gen Z, Millenial cusp“. She said she was raised culturally by MTV and VH1 and “lives and breathes social media“.

In her own words, she’s “hilarious and relatable“. Yu Ling has over 21K followers on Instagram and can be found @yulingwu.

The Circle Season 4. Yu Ling Wu as Yu Ling in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Alyssa Ljubicich

Waltzing into The Circle with a vulva pillow in a bid to kindly remind everyone that their vagina is beautiful is 27 year old Alyssa.

She hails from New York and works as an assistant to a sex coach.

Alyssa is playing herself in The Circle and describes herself on the show as an “Italian new yorker who loves to cuddle up with her dogs, a scary movie and her dad’s homemade wine“.

The Circle Season 4. Alyssa Ljubicich as Alyssa in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

The Circle season 4 contestants: Rachel Evans

Hailing from Houston, Texas is 29-year-old Rachel Evans.

She’s a paranormal researcher, so Rachel may have some investigative skills perfect for taking part in The Circle.

Rachel is going into The Circle as herself and said that she’s “funny, smart and nice“.

The Circle Season 4. Rachel Evans as Rachel in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Josh Brubaker

Famous radio host ‘Bru’ is next up on the cast list. Josh Brubaker is 25 years old and lives in West Hollywood, California.

He says he has “Midwest values” and added that he’s a lot like a Golden Retriever.

Bru can be found on Instagram with over 260K followers @bruontheradio.

The Circle Season 4. Josh Brubaker as Bru in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Alex Brizard as “Nathan”

Playing a catfish named Nathan on The Circle is 28-year-old Alex Brizard.

He lives in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a commercial banker.

Alex says he’s almost like a “real-life catfish” as his work life and his personal life is so different. He loves Dungeons and Dragons, superheroes and games.

Find Alex on Instagram @awildbriz.

The Circle Season 4. Alex Brizard as Nathan in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

John Franklin as “Carol”

Twenty-four-year-old John is a social media content creator from New Jersey. He said he’s “as Italian as it possibly gets” and has a tattoo of Saint Anthony on his chest.

John says that the most popular person in any Italian family is the mom and he’s going into The Circle as his mother, Carol.

Follow John AKA Carol on Instagram where he has over 3K followers @_johnfranklin__.

The Circle Season 4 contestants. John Franklin as Carol in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

The Circle season 4 contestants: Parker Abbott as “Paul”

Student Parker is 21 years old and says that she only really has two personality traits – “going out partying and being in a sorority“.

Parker hails from Miami, Florida and adds that she’s a “popping bottles kind of girl“.

She’s playing her dad, Paul, on The Circle. But, the real Parker can be found on Instagram with over 3K followers @parkerabbott.

The Circle Season 4. Parker Abbott as Paul in The Circle Season 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

Spice Girls, Mel B and Emma Bunton “Jared”

Giving a classic The Circle twist, two members of The Spice Girls are contestants on The Circle season 4 in 2022.

Melanie Brown and Emma Button are playing catfish Jared on the show, a 28-year-old children’s author.

Baby Spice and Scary Spice have arrived on the Netflix series to spice things up!

The Circle Season 4. (L to R) Mel B, Emma Bunton in The Circle Season 4. Cr. Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022.

