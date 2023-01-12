Netflix’s The Circle has been a big hit with viewers, and many are wondering if applications are open for season 6. Although in season 5, there are some players who have been on TV before, most contestants are complete newbies. So of course, viewers may want to have a go at the game themselves.

Season 5 saw the return of series 1 runner-up, Shubham, who’s been doing pretty well on socials since the show ended. Shubby’s season 1 castmate Sammie Cimarelli is also popular online, with 1 million followers on the ‘gram!

We take a look to see if The Circle applications are open for season 6, and how you can apply for the show.

RELATED: Chaz’s fiancé sends love on The Circle as mom says brother is ‘angel’ over him

The Circle US applications are open for ‘possible’ future series

Netflix has not confirmed season 6, however, The Circle casting website states: “Apply now for possible future seasons of The Circle US.” So, although season 6 hasn’t been confirmed it hasn’t been ruled out either.

The site also states that the closing date is 2nd October 2021. However, it then goes on to say: “Please note that the Closing Date may be extended or closed, for any reason, at our discretion without notice.”

At the time of writing, it seems that the applications for the US show are still open, so the show may have extended the dates.

The website also has a section for UK residents to apply, however, this is now stated as closed.

© 2022

The Circle UK was canceled in 2021

The Circle started in the UK in 2018 and was a big hit with Channel 4 viewers. The show also had a celebrity spin-off for charity which saw rapper Lady Leshurr take the crown after catfishing as Big Narstie.

The show went on to produce three successful series until it was announced in May 2021 that it would not be renewed for a fourth.

As reported by Metro, speaking at The Edinburgh International Television Festival, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4 Ian Katz said: “It was a terrific show for us. A hugely entertaining, compulsive show. But it was a big chunk of our schedule and we decided to try something new.”

Netflix’s The Circle US began in 2020

The Circle US has been on Netflix since its launch in 2020 and has in that time released 5 seasons.

Season 5 started at the end of 2022, and has been continuing through to the start of 2023. The show released both seasons 2 and 3 in 2021, whilst season 4 arrived in May 2022.

As The Circle US has on average released two series a year, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a new season later this year!

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK