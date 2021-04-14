Does Bryant Wood have a girlfriend? The Circle USA star's love life explored











Does Bryant Wood have a girlfriend? We explore The Circle USA star’s love life.

The Circle USA returns to Netflix for a second season on Wednesday, April 14th 2021. The first four episodes will drop on the 14th. Four more will be released on April 21st, with four more arriving on April 28th. Finally, the finale will air on Wednesday, May 5th.

In anticipation of Bryant Wood’s appearance on The Circle, we’ve done some digging to find out more about Bryant off-screen.

Does Bryant Wood have a girlfriend?

Unconfirmed.

Bryant Wood has not shared any images on Instagram with a partner.

On January 30th 2021 Bryant shared an image with a girl and spoke of a new dating app called rlove. rlove describes itself as a “spiritual-based dating app.”

It is unknown if the two are together, or if they were just promoting the new dating app on Instagram.

MORE: Follow Bryant Wood on Instagram

Pet Stars | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Circle fans react to Bryant

Before the release of The Circle USA season 2 on April 14th 2021, fans were already excited about Bryant Wood’s appearance.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: “Well Bryant is *hot hot hot* sin’t he?!”

Another wrote: “Found my favorite.”

We can’t wait to see what happens with Bryant Wood over this season of The Circle USA!

WATCH THE CIRCLE US SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK