Who is Bryant Wood? Meet The Circle USA season 2 star on Instagram

The Circle US is back for its sophomore season of Netflix. The first four episodes will premier on the streaming service on Wednesday, April 14th.

So far, there are nine confirmed players, one of which is Bryant Wood. Let’s get to know him better and find out what game he’s going to play.

Who is Bryant Wood?

Bryant Wood is a 27-year-old actor and model originally from Texas, but now based in Chico, California. He was born on December 21st, 1993 making him a Sagittarius.

According to Bryant’s IMDb profile, he has starred in This Just In, The Bay, and upcoming TV series Psychosis.

Besides his acting and modelling, Bryant is as an NCAA Division I wrestler and MMA fighter. He is also the co-founder of Modern Nirvana and is a wellness coach.

Bryant on The Circle USA season 2

Bryant Wood is one of the first players on The Circle USA season 2.

On the official The Circle on Netflix Twitter account they described Bryant: “While his competitors may be ok with doing whatever it takes to win, Bryant’s taking a loving approach.”

As Bryant Wood is staying true to him essence in the game, it’s likely that he is playing as hisself and not a catfish.

Follow Bryant Wood on Instagram

Even before The Circle USA season 2 was released, Bryant had a major Instagram following.

As of publication date, Bryant Wood has over 478,000 followers and counting.

You can check out his Insta profile @bryant.give.

