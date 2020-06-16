Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After The Circle gained huge popularity in the UK, the show’s bosses saw a good opportunity to spin-off versions in the US, Brazil and France.

The American series kicked off on January 1st, 2020 and immediately caught the attention of viewers not just in the US but around the world. It didn’t take long for Netflix to order not just a second but a third series of The Circle.

We’re pretty sure tonnes of fans will be intrigued to get on the reality series and we have all the info!

Here’s how you can apply, plus information on the application process and eligibility requirements.

How to apply for Netflix’s The Circle season 2

Head to The Circle‘s casting website where currently you can register your interest to star in future series. You can do that for UK and US versions of the show.

They are casting for The Circle UK season 3 (which airs on Channel 4) and The Circle US season 2 (Netflix).

The process seems pretty easy as you’ll just need to fill your personal details and create a password to register on the website.

Simply start here – thecirclecasting.com

CAST ALERT: The Circle Netflix: Meet model Alana Duval on Instagram

Eligibility requirements

If you wish to appear in the UK series, you must be over 18. You must be also a resident or have the right to reside in the UK. The only other rule is that you’re not or haven’t been employed at companies associated with the show.

To star in future US series, you must be 18-year-old and have the right to travel to the UK. The employment rule is also valid here.

They film all of The Circle series in Manchester, UK.

When will The Circle US season 2 be released?

Unconfirmed.

Filming for The Circle US season 1 took place over the summer of 2019 and then was released in January 2020. As the global pandemic has prevented travel to other countries, they have not been able to start with filming of the American series in Manchester.

As they are still casting for season 2, it is likely that filming is still a while off.

The Circle US season 2 is unlikely to air in January 2021 and will probably air later in spring or potentially even summer 2021.

We will update this page with any new information about The Circle US filming as it is released.

THE INFLUENCER: Meet Antonio DePina from The Circle on Netflix

WATCH THE CIRCLE US SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK