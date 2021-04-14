The Circle US: Who is Jack Atkins? Age, university and Instagram explored











If you’re a fan of Jack Atkins, or “Emily” on The Circle USA, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Circle US returned to Netflix on Wednesday, April 14th. Just the first four episodes were released on that date, as the series will be staggered across a period to Wednesday, May 5th.

With $100,000 up for grabs, the players are more ready than ever to catfish their way to the top.

Who is Jack Atkins from The Circle US?

Jack is a 20-year-old college student who is taking on The Circle US as Emily.

Jack describes Emily as a 21-year-old “cute, short, sweet” sorority girl in episode 1. He’s hoping to make alliances with both the guys and the girls through Emily.

His young age could help him in this game, as season 1 of The Circle US on Netflix saw 23-year-old Shubham Goel take home the prize.

Jack Atkins: University

Jack Atkins is currently majoring in astrophysics and economics. He studies at the University of Chicago.

The University of Chicago is one of the world’s top schools. In fact, it is ranked tenth in the world as of 2021.

In Jack’s Instagram bio, it states that he will be in the graduating class of ’22.

Jack confirmed he would be attending the University of Chicago back in April 2018. He graduated from Hopkins School that year.

Follow The Circle’s Jack on Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on Jack Atkins, then you can follow him on Instagram.

Already, Jack has over 1,800 followers on the social media site.

Check out his profile @jackatkins21.

