The Circle US: Lance Bass' net worth in 2021 - NSYNC star makes Netflix cameo!











We explore Lance Bass’s net worth in 2021 as the NSYNC singer makes an appearance on Netflix’s The Circle USA.

Although Lance Bass is not playing in the game, he is being catfished by his personal assistant Lisa Delcampo. Lisa will take on Lance’s identity for the game, in the hopes of winning $100,000.

Being a member of one of the 90’s biggest boybands, The Circle players might question why he needs the mega cash prize. Let’s explore Lance Bass’ net worth in 2021.

Screenshot: The Circle USA season 2 episode 2 – Netflix

Who is Lance Bass?

Lance Bass was born in Laurel, Mississippi on May 4th, 1979. This makes him currently 41 years old, as The Circle USA airs.

He is a singer best-known for being a member of NSYNC. The boyband was responsible for some of the 90’s biggest hits including “Bye Bye Bye,” “I Want You Back, ” and “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

The other members of NSYNC included Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez.

Lance Bass: Net worth in 2021

Lance Bass has an estimated net worth of $22 million in 2021.

This largely comes from his music career, although Lance has also made money from other ventures such as TV appearances. Lance Bass appeared on Dancing With The Stars back in 2008. He also joined the casts of Robot Chicken and BoJack Horseman as a voice actor.

NSYNC’s collective net worth has been estimated at $315 million.

Lance Bass gets catfished on The Circle

We are introduced to Lisa Delcampo, 42, in the second episode of The Circle USA season 2.

In her Netflix pre-interview, Lisa explains a bit about how she got to know Lance: “My boss is NSYNC superstar Lance Bass. I’ve been working for him for over 14 years. Most of my job is taking his dogs to the groomers. Lance, as a boss, is pretty incredible… I just thought playing as Lance would be so much fun.”

She continued: “So, I was a big NSYNC fan back in the day. I call myself a total pop tart. I can definitely pull off convincing people that I’m Lance. So I know Lance Bass better than Lance Bass knows Lance Bass.”

Lance Bass then makes an appearance on the show to wish his personal assistant luck!

