The Circle US: Who is author Lee Smith? Pen name and books explored











Book author Lee Smith is one of the contestants on The Circle US season 2. Find out what Lee has written here.

The Circle US returned to Netflix for its sophomore season on Wednesday, April 14th 2021. The first four episodes were released on April 14th, and the others will be staggered over a three-week period.

One of the most popular catfishes this season is River, also known as Lee Smith. Find out about Lee’s career as an author here.

Screenshot: Lee Smith in The Circle US S2 E1 – Netflix

Who is Lee Smith?

Lee Smith is an author and screenwriter currently based in Dallas, Texas. He was born in Monett, Missouri, although travelled all over the world throughout childhood, as his father was in the Air Force.

Lee began his career with his sister Angelique Torres. Together, the writing duo have won many screenwriting awards.

Angelique Torres tragically passed away from cancer in 2003. After her passing, Lee staged their play “In The Company of Strangers” as part of the Kennedy Center American College Regional Festival in Houston, Texas. Lee also directed and produced the last work they had written together A Single Wish (2004). This was screened at Dallas OutTakes Film Festival.

Lee Smith’s author pen name revealed

Lee Swift’s author pen name is Kris Cook. He writes LGBTQ fiction under this name.

As Kris Cook, he co-hosts the podcast Romance Out Loud.

On Lee Swift’s website it states that he co-writes with Lana McLemore and under other pen names.

What books has Lee Smith written?

Some of the titles Lee Swift has written on Kris Cook include Gabe’s Story, The Marine in Unit A, Cupid’s Arrow, and Primal Desires.

He often posts about his latest works to Instagram @leeswiftauthor.

