Meet Antonio DePina from The Circle Netflix - Instagram, career and more!

It’s a new year and January is looking like a busy month for reality TV. From the new winter Love Island to the first ever series of The Circle US, there’s loads to keep you entertained during this most dreary month.

The Circle landed on Netflix on Wednesday, January 1st and already has us hooked. Much of that is down to do with the fiery recruits the Netflix team has pulled in for season 1.

By far the most popular player in The Circle US so far is professional basketball player Antonio DePina.

So, who is Antonio? Who does he play for?

Meet Antonio

Antonio DePina is a 24-year-old professional basketball player. He was born on January 17th, 1995 and is originally from Bear, Delaware.

Already Antonio has impressed his fellow players and landed himself in second place in the first round of ratings, making him an influencer.

Sammie Cimarelli landed the top spot and together the two have the power to influence the game.

Who does Antonio DePina play for?

The 6ft 4 basketball star started out playing for his high school team at Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware. Then he moved to Kutztown University.

From 2015 to 2017, Antonio played for Lincoln University before landing himself on the 2018 NBA Draft.

Although he didn’t make the NBA cut, Antonio’s career took him across the world. His pre-draft team is Portugal’s Electrico FC.

Antonio on Instagram

It’s no surprise that the basketball star already has a bit of a following on Instagram. Just one day after The Circle had aired, his following rocketed up by 1,000 followers! Antonio now has a following of just over 8,550.

His profile is mainly filled with snaps of him playing basketball. But his bio also reveals more about the sporting star.

Antonio’s Insta bio tells us he is of Liberian and Cape Verdean heritage, and is also a bit of a business mogul. Antonio owns both Overseas Basketball Connection and clothing brand Amavíe Apparel.

Check out Antonio on Instagram @therealantoniodepina.

Who is Antonio’s girlfriend?

Unconfirmed.

In episode 1, Antonio admitted that although he was playing as single, he is currently in a three-year relationship. His girlfriend gave him the green light though to flirt for the game!

There are no pictures of Antonio and his girlfriend on his Instagram, so it is unknown who she is.

