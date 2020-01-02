Meet Sammie from The Circle Netflix - Instagram, career and more!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Finally, after two years of wowing audiences in the UK, hit reality series The Circle is heading stateside.

The Black Mirror-esque game which allows you to be whoever you want to be has landed on Netflix for its inaugural American series. And already, it’s proving to be as explosive, deceit-filled and hilarious as the British original.

We have catfishes galore as well as those contestants wanting to stay true to themselves. So without further adieu, let’s get to know one of the most fiery players of the game so far… Sammie!

Who is Sammie from The Circle?

Samantha “Sammie” Cimarelli is a 24 year old from Miami, Florida who describes herself as “Bottle Service with brains.”

When she’s not living her life as a wild party girl, Sammie works as a behaviour technician, working with children on the autism spectrum. Sammie is a graduate of Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. Cabrini University is a Roman Catholic liberal arts college and so we can assume Sammie is Catholic.

Sammie is entering The Circle as herself, as she is convinced her natural confidence will win over the other players. So far she has made a good impression on both the players and the viewers – Sammie could go all the way!

Is Sammie single?

No.

Sammie is taken in real life but explained they had been on and off for some time in episode 1.

But Sammie is a self-professed flirt and so it will be interesting to watch her relationships unfold with the other players. Particularly as she says her flirting gets her into trouble all the time and she’s playing as a single girl!

Follow Sammie on Instagram

Already Sammie has quite the following on Instagram, with over 12,800 followers.

The brunette beauty has nailed her Insta-perfect profile, posting all of her best selfies and travel pics.

Check out Sammie on Instagram @itsssammiee.

