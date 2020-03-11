University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Ever since The Circle kicked off in the UK back in 2018, it has proven itself to be one of the most unique and popular reality series out there. The British version finished its second season back in 2019 before the US version kicked off in January 2020.

And now, we have The Circle Brazil on Netflix!

The reality series released the first four episodes on Wednesday, March 11th, with more in the pipeline. The first nine cast members have been revealed with more added as the series continues.

So, who are the cast members of the first season of The Circle Brazil? We’ve found them on Instagram to find out more about them.

Meet The Circle Brazil cast

João Akel

Dumaresq

Marina

Rob

Lorayne

Gaybol

Ana Carla

Paloma

João Paulo “JP” Gadelha

Get to know The Circle Brazil cast better…

João Akel

João Akel is a 20 year old from Araxá, Minas Gerais. He is currently a business student but he is playing the game as a 30-year-old doctor.

Follow João Akel on Instagram @joaogakel.

Dumaresq

On The Circle, Dumaresq describes himself as an artist. He is also a DJ, performer and cultural producer.

Dumaresq is 24 years old and from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte.

Follow Dumaresq on Instagram @raphaeldumaresq.

Ana Carla Medeiros

Ana Carla is a model, former pageant queen and DJ. In 2018, Ana won Miss Paraíba and then went on to compete in the Miss Brazil pageant.

Already, Ana has a big following on Instagram. You can follow her at @anacarl_a.

Gaybol

Gaybol – or Gabriel, which is his real name – is a 26-year-old video game content creator, or, a “professional nerd” as Gaybol likes to call it.

Already, Gaybol has one of the biggest Instagram followings out of all the cast. Follow him @gaybol.

Marina

Marina Gregory is a 25 year old living in Méier, Rio de Janeiro.

She has just qualified as a flight attendant, although she is pretending to be an amateur singer on The Circle.

Follow Marina @marinavgregory.

Rob

Thirty-four year old Rob Vulcan is playing as his co-worker Julia in The Circle.

Rob is a cutler from Sorocaba, São Paulo. You can find him on Instagram @rob.vulcan.

Lorayne

Lorayne is a 22 year old. She was born in 1997 in Realeza, Paraná.

Her Instagram is filled with modelling pictures and that is what is assumed Lorayne does for a career. Check out Lorayne on Instagram @loh_oliveer.

Paloma

Paloma “Loma” Do Deboche is a 26 year old playing as her friend Lucas.

You can find out more about Loma by following her on Instagram @lomalisboa.

João Paulo

Known as “JP,” João Paulo is a 31-year-old firefighter for the military.

JP has over 623,000 followers on Instagram before The Circle Brazil started, so he’s definitely one of the most popular players out of the game. Follow JP on Instagram @jpgadelha.

