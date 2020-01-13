University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We’re now into the second week of The Circle US on Netflix and already three of the eight original cast members have been blocked from the game. And new cast members keep joining complicating matters further!

But that doesn’t mean that the other five OGs aren’t in with a shot of winning.

Chris Sapphire is one of the most popular players, having forged alliances with multiple players throughout his time in The Circle.

So, who is Chris? Find out everything you need to know about the bubbly Texan here!

Who is Chris?

Chris Sapphire is a 30 year old from Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas.

He entered The Circle in episode 1 and has been playing as himself ever since.

In the first episode, Chris described himself as a “real a** b**** in a fake a** world,” who has “God-fidence.” Chris found religion at the age of 14 and has been a devout Christian ever since.

He has spoken of wanting to win the mega cash prize to help his mother buy a house in Dallas.

Chris Sapphire: Job

Before filming The Circle, Chris was working as a graphic designer and a freelance artist. However, he has had a multifaceted career.

Chris also has worked as a make-up artist since 2007.

But not only has Chris pursued his artistic passions, he also has a career working in telly and media as well.

Chris co-hosts a talk show called The Gag! which he describes on Twitter as a “BADASS topics show.” He created the series with his two friends, Mark Anthony and Eric Star. And Chris has also starred on a Netflix series before The Circle. He appeared in Dancing Queen, shown as the friend of famous drag queen, Alyssa Edwards. Alyssa is a RuPaul’s Drag Race star!

AWWLRIGHT, Gorls! Welcome to my world! I want to introduce you to THE GAG! A weekly BAD ASS topics show I do with my two BESTIES: Mark Anthony and Eric Star!

Today we talk about @CircleNetflix !! #TheCircle #TheCircleUS #TheCircleNetflix #FreshCOOCHIE https://t.co/exHBIy5p7G — Chris Sapphire (@ChrisSapphire) January 6, 2020

Follow Chris on Instagram

It’s no surprise that Chris has gained quite the social media following after appearing on The Circle. Now, Chris has over 41,600 followers.

He posts tonnes of snaps of what he gets up to in his spare time, from days out with the fam’, his best make-up looks and, of course, his fabulous party lifestyle.

Check out Chris on Instagram @mrchrissapphire.

WATCH THE CIRCLE US WEDNESDAYS FROM JANUARY 1ST ON NETFLIX

