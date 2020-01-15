University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since The Circle US blazed onto our screens on Wednesday, January 1st, it has grown in popularity week by week.

The first season centred on twelve episodes released over the course of three weeks. Every Wednesday since the initial release, four new episodes dropped.

On Wednesday, January 15th came the day we’ve all been waiting for; the day the five finalists met face to face and the winner was crowned. The first season saw New Yorker Joey Sasso take the top spot!

But given the immense popularity of the first season, it’s no surprise that already Netflix fans are demanding a second round. So, will there be The Circle season 2?

The Circle on Netflix: Season 2

Netflix hasn’t officially announced if The Circle will be coming back for another season.

Although given the success of the first series and the fact there has been multiple seasons of the show around the world – British, Brazilian and French – it is most likely that they’d renew the American reality series.

Fans of the show are already pouring out to Twitter to express their desires for another season… Netflix would be silly not to bring it back for 2021!

We will update this page with any new information about The Circle US season 2 as it is released.

okay, so i’m going to need season 2 asap please @netflix!!! so happy with the final five & the winner was well deserved in my book 🙃 #TheCircle — Kayla Berry🦋 (@kaylaakristinaa) January 15, 2020

When would season 2 be released?

It is most likely that season 2 would follow a similar release schedule to the first season.

This is because the global show is all made by the same production company and all filmed in the same location. The series is filmed at the Adelphi Wharf apartment blocks in Salford, Manchester.

As they film four different series in this same location, they probably stick to a tight filming schedule, so they can get all shows into production throughout the year.

They filmed season 1 over summer in England, which means we probably won’t get season 2 of The Circle on Netflix until January 2021.

