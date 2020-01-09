University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It has now been just over a week since the first-ever season of The Circle US dropped on Netflix, and with eight players still in the game, fans are no steps closer to predicting who will take home that mega cash prize.

The first episode saw Antonio DePina named the most popular player, but that quickly took a turn and Antonio was the second player to be eliminated. It’s really anyone’s game at this point!

One of the players who has had a major turnaround in the eyes of the fans is none other than The Circle’s resident New Yorker, Joey Sasso.

So, who is Joey? Here’s everything you need to know about the player to watch.

Who is Joey?

Joey Sasso is a 25-year-old actor from Rochester, New York who now lives in Los Angeles for work.

Initially, fans did not warm to Joey. This was probably to do with his boisterous introductory video which included the revelation that he enjoys sending “d*** pics” and was clearly going to be the alpha male of the series.

But things have turned around massively for Joey on The Circle – now he’s at the top of viewers’ list!

One viewer Tweeted: “Joey went from bottom of my list to close to the top… this man is entertaining as hell.” Another concurred, adding: “Dammit. I can’t help it. I officially like Joey. I didn’t see this coming.”

We think the moment Joey began to discuss his skincare routine with Shooby and put on that charcoal peel face mask was truly the moment fans began to fall for him.

Joey’s acting career

Joey Sasso knew he wanted to be an actor and filmmaker from a young age. According to his IMDb profile, Joey began acting in local theatres at the age of 6.

Although he also began to box competitively, while playing other sports to a high level, Joey never stopped performing on stage. In fact, he transferred to his towns best private High School, The Aquinas Institute, and starred in 80% of the school’s productions. Joey’s like a real-life Troy Bolton!

Joey moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 and began to work in commercials, all the while continuing to hone his craft in acting classes.

Joey’s biggest project to date is an upcoming film he has also written and produced. In Young Lion of the West, Joey stars in the lead role as a club promoter from Rochester, NY.

Follow Joey on Instagram

Since appearing on The Circle, Joey’s Instagram following has rocketed up. Clearly, viewers have fallen for his charm!

Now, Joey has over 26,700 followers with whom he shares all his best selfies, family snaps and acting news. Joey is totally the same on and off screen. Check him out at @joeysasso.

Oh, and if you were wondering if the bromance between Joey and Shooby is still going strong, there’s no need to worry… Joey’s Instagram shows snaps of the two having phone calls for over an hour!

