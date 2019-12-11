University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After two hilarious and at times jaw-dropping seasons of The Circle on Channel 4, the social media experiment meets reality series is finally crossing the pond.

A brand new season of The Circle US is coming to Netflix in 2020 and we can’t wait to see what the American contestants have in store for us. The trailer showed that we can expect more twists and turns than in the UK series, so it looks like we’re in for a drama-filled inaugural season!

So, what is The Circle about? When is it going to be released and how will it work on Netflix?

What is The Circle?

The Circle is the reality show where you can be whoever you want to be.

Exploring the idea of social media and catfishing, the series sees eight initial contestants enter an apartment block. The contestants will live in their separate isolated rooms and only be able to communicate with one another through a purpose-built social network called – you guessed it – The Circle.

But this means they can present themselves in any way they like to the other players. Whatever they want their appearance, personality, profession or lifestyle to be like, the ball is in their court!

It’s the perfect combination of Big Brother and Catfish, with the aim of the game to be the most popular player.

And a lot is at stake – an $100,000 prize!

The Circle US: Release date

The first four episodes of The Circle US will be released to Netflix on January 1st, 2020.

However, episodes will be released over the course of three weeks. This deviates from the formula on Channel 4, which saw episodes air every single night à la Love Island.

As of yet, the release dates for the other episodes has not been announced.

Who is on The Circle US season 1?

From the trailer, we can see eight initial players on The Circle season 1 who are joined by a further three players later in the game. Netflix has not released a cast list as of yet.

We expect more players to be added throughout the series as others get blocked from the game, so there are plenty more people to join the show.

Already, we can see that there are catfishes in the midst. But will the American players be able to suss out who is telling the truth and who is lying? The UK players really got the hang of it in season 2!

