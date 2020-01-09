University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We’re just over a week into first season of The Circle US on Netflix and already fans are seriously obsessed.

Not only does the hit reality show have all the drama, humour and shock twists that you’d expect, but in a ploy to gain new fans and followers, they’re giving back in the best way they know how… giving out free money!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Circle’s Venmo promotion and whether you can still get your hands on that all-important free dollar.

What is The Circle’s Venmo promo?

On December 31st, 2019 – the day before the first episodes of The Circle dropped on Netflix – they announced a promotional campaign with Venmo to peak interest in the new reality series.

The campaign, ‘Friendship pays’, saw Netflix giving out $5 on Venmo to fans who visited their site TheCircleNetflix.com.

When the first four episodes dropped on January 1st, they gave out five bucks to each fan. Then, when the next load of episodes dropped on January 8th, they gave fans more money. However, they gave less on the second release, giving just $0.50.

BRING IT ON: How to apply for The Circle on Netflix – register your interest now!

#TheCircle players aren’t the only ones who can make some money, honey! Go to https://t.co/01EHBTFXsa and find out why being our friend pays, literally. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/Ztusovv66d — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 31, 2019

Can you still get free money from The Circle?

When you head over to The Circle’s site, they’ve announced that the promotion has now ended.

However, as they released more money on the second drop, it is highly likely that more free money will be heading your way on the third and final episode release. This will be on Wednesday, January 15th.

The best way to keep up to date with The Circle’s Venmo campaign is to follow their Twitter account. Check it out under the handle @CircleNetflix.

HEY NEWBIE: Meet Miranda from The Circle US on Instagram – the Netflix star is a model!

WATCH THE CIRCLE US WEDNESDAYS FROM JANUARY 1ST ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK