Savannah Palacio's ethnicity explored: Where is The Circle USA season 2 star from?

The Circle USA returns to Netflix for its second season on Wednesday, April 14th 2021.

So far, there have been nine contestants announced: Lance Bass, Chloe Veitch, Bryant Wood, Courtney Revolution, Lessa Saint, Terilisha, Lee Swift, Jack Atkins, and Savannah Palacio.

Savannah Palacio in The Circle USA season 2 – Netflix

Who is Savannah Palacio?

Savannah Palacio is a 25-year-old digital creator and influencer. She covers everything from wellness to beauty and fashion.

Over the years, Savannah has partnered with some major brands. Some of these include Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Dermologica, Elf Cosmetics, Too Faced, and ASOS. She was also chosen to be a part of the first roster of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty House.

Previously, Savannah competed in beauty pageants.

Savannah Palacio: Ethnicity

In Savannah’s Instagram bio, she has two flags: one for Mexico and one for the Philippines.

Savannah has both Mexican and Filipino heritage, but she was born and raised in the States.

Palacio is a Spanish surname. It is derived from the Spanish word “palaciao,” meaning a “palace.”

Savannah Palacio is currently based in Los, Angeles, California.

Follow Savannah on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Savannah Palacio and follow her journey on The Circle USA, you can follow her on Instagram.

Already, Savannah has over 215,000 followers thanks to her career as an influencer. This figure is correct as of publication date. We’re sure this figure is set to rise with the release of The Circle USA season 2.

You can follow Savannah on Instagram @savpalacio.

