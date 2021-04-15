Has 'Terilisha's Theorem' been published? The Circle US star talks math discovery











The Circle US season 2 star Terilisha is proving to be a fan-favourite. Not only is she bringing the drama to this season, she’s also got the brains, beauty and talent to match.

The first four episodes of The Circle season 2 dropped to Netflix on Wednesday, April 14th. In our introduction to Terilisha, she mentioned that she was a bit of a math whizz and even discovered a theorem while in high school.

Now, The Circle viewers are desperate to figure out what mathematical theorem Terilisha discovered. Here’s what we found out…

THE CIRCLE Terilisha stars in season 2 of THE CIRCLE. Cr. Netflix ©2021

Terilisha talks math theorems on The Circle US

In the first episode of The Circle US season 2, Terilisha introduces herself as one of the game’s smart players.

Terilisha says: “Behind this is a very smart cookie. Math just happened to be my strong suit growing up. In high school I came up with a mathematical theorem called ‘Terilisha’s Theorem’. Math is cool!”

With this revelation, viewers immediately wanted to know more about Terilisha’s discovery.

One viewer tweeted: “Wait I wanna learn what Terilisha’s Theorem is”

Has Terilisha’s Theorem been published?

Terilisha’s Theorem has never been published.

On December 2nd 2014, Terilisha posted to her Facebook profile:

“If I wasn’t a singer… I’d be a teacher… I love history! (I LOVE EGYPTIAN HISTORY) And math and science. When I was in high school I created a mathematical theorem called “Terilisha’s Theorem”. My goal is to one day have it published in math books. #BeautyAndBrains”

So, unfortunately for us, we won’t learn what Terilisha’s Theorem is until she decides to share her knowledge with the world!

Screenshot: Terilisha’s Facebook status 2/12/14 – Facebook

