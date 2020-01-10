University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since The Circle US kicked off on Netflix on Wednesday, January 1st, it has quickly drawn in mega fanbase. Fans are loving the dystopian-styled reality series across the pond and we’re currently in the heat of the game.

Already, four contestants have been blocked from The Circle and there are still catfishes in the midst. With the last four episodes dropping on Netflix next Wednesday (January 15th), it’s still anyone’s game.

Alex Lake joined the series in episode 4 after Antonio DePina was blocked and has proven himself popular amongst the ladies.

So, who is Alex? Here’s everything you need to know about the Angeleno who’s catfishing the group!

Who is Alex?

Alex Lake is a 32 year old from Los Angeles. Currently, Alex works as a multidisciplinary artist focussed on film and on film as art.

He lives in LA with his two cats, Pawses and Paloma, and his partner Gina Röckenwagner. Gina is also an artist. She is a knit designer, quilt maker, and textile arts wiz.

You can find out more about Alex and his work on his website.

FAN FAVOURITE: Meet The Circle’s Joey Sasso – Instagram, acting career and age!

Alex or Adam?

Alex decided to play as stereotypical hot LA surfer dude ‘Adam’. The thinking was that if Alex combined his brains and personality with Adam’s good looks, they’d be the ultimate package.

However, things haven’t gone as smoothly as Alex may have hoped.

When attempting to flirt with the female players, ‘Adam’ has fallen flat on numerous occasions. Many fans have joked about how convinced Alex is that his catfishing is successful, when in reality, all of the other players are sceptical of him.

CASH MONEY: The Circle’s Venmo campaign explained – can you still get free money?

"the girl that arouses me most with their answers will get to go on a dinner date with me." This man Alex has no game. #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/RHswaWqWOF — Jacquelyn✨| WATCH SPINNING OUT (@Rapunzellifee) January 8, 2020

Follow Alex on Instagram

It’s no surprise that most of the players on The Circle have gained a tonne of followers since appearing on the show. However, Alex hasn’t hit Insta fame the way Sammie or Miranda have.

Sammie now has over 80,000 followers with brand partnerships with the likes of PLT!

Check out Alex on Instagram under the handle @a__lake. He posts loads of adorable pictures of himself, Gina and their two cats – they’re quite the adorable bunch!

You can also find Gina under the IG handle @ginarockenwagner.

WATCH THE CIRCLE US WEDNESDAYS FROM JANUARY 1ST ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK