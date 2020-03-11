University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After a successful American spin-off, The Circle Brazil has landed on Netflix this Wednesday, March 11th.

The dystopian reality series welcomes an initial nine players to the game, with more added as players get blocked by The Circle. For those who know the series well, this is all familiar. However, there was also another major part of the Brazilian version which felt familiar: the apartment block.

So, where is The Circle Brazil filmed?

Find out here about The Circle Brazil’s filming locations!

Where is The Circle Brazil filmed?

The Circle Brazil is actually filmed in Manchester in the UK.

The opening shots are misleading, making the viewer think that The Circle Brazil is filmed in that country, but filming for all seasons of The Circle now take place in the same location.

It is in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 building in Salford. This is where the UK, US and French versions of The Circle are filmed.

The Circle Brazil: Apartment block cost

When season 2 of The Circle UK aired back in September 2019, we looked into the apartment prices.

We found that a two-bedroom flat to rent was advertised on Zoopla in the block for 1,286.20USD per calendar month or 296.81USD per week.

Back in March 2019, Right Move advertised a one-bedroom flat in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 block for 969.59USD per calendar month, which is around 224.26USD per week.

OMG: Love Is Blind’s Giannina and Damian are back together in 2020!

WATCH THE CIRCLE BRAZIL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK