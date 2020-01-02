Where is The Circle on Netflix filmed? Fans are adamant it’s the same UK apartment!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s looking like a good year for TV and Netflix’s is really kicking it off the right way with the first ever season of The Circle US. Season 1 landed on the streaming site on Wednesday, January 1st.

The Circle combines elements of Black Mirror and Big Brother to create this dystopian series based on social media and popularity. And already the US version is proving to be as – if not more – dramatic than its British counterpart!

But one thing fans are curious to know is where they have filmed the American series, as it looks awfully similar to the British apartment block.

Where is The Circle US filmed?

The opening shots and cutaways may lead you to believe that The Circle US is filmed in America. After some digging – along with the help of some noticeable landmarks such as the Adler Planetarium and Willis Tower – fans realised it was filmed in Chicago.

However, for fans of the UK original, The Circle apartments looked oddly familiar leading some to believe that it was not filmed in the States at all.

Brett White of Decider went even further in his investigation, uncovering that The Circle US is actually filmed in the UK!

The Circle on Netflix’s UK location

From the identical layout, interior design styles and exterior building, it’s clear that The Circle US is filmed in the same building as The Circle UK season 2. The fact they also have British plugs in their apartments is also a major giveaway!

The Circle apartment block is in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 building in Salford, Manchester.

It has been reported that the UK, French, Brazilian and now American versions of the reality series will all be filmed in this apartment block.

New American contestant Shubham is in Professor Tim Wilson’s old room!

How much to the Adelphi Wharf apartments cost?

When season 2 of The Circle UK aired in September 2019, we did some digging into the apartment prices.

We found that a two-bedroom flat to rent was advertised on Zoopla in the block for £975 ($1,286.20) per calendar month or £225 ($296.81) per week.

Back in March 2019, Right Move advertised a one-bedroom flat in the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 block for £735 ($969.59) per calendar month, which equates to just under £170 ($224.26) per week.

Having eight players in the block would cost Netflix and the production company $1794.08 per week!

