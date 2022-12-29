Billie-Jean is a player on The Circle season 5 in 2022. She entered the game on December 28 during episode 1 but is concealing some elements of her identity.
In a bid to win the Netflix series, the 26-year-old is catfishing the rest of the players by going in as her ex-boyfriend, Bruno.
She has a game plan of using her ex’s looks and her “chat” to win over the rest of the players. So, let’s find out more about Billie-Jean Blackett from The Circle.
Meet Billie-Jean on The Circle
Heading into The Circle as self-confessed “mummy’s boy” and “nature lover” Bruno, Billie-Jean has a plan to dominate the game as her ex.
Billie-Jean is playing in The Circle as a 25-year-old London lad who works as a model.
The Netflix star has a lot in common with her ex as they share the same job and are of a similar age.
The Circle star is a model
The Circle’s Billie-Jean has been a model since she was a child.
Speaking of her career in episode 4, she said in a chat with Chaz that she modeled from “such a young age” and has struggled with her confidence at times.
Billie Jean said: “I feel like I’ve been on a long life battle of accepting myself. Throughout modeling, there was definitely times I didn’t love myself. In fact, I really disliked myself.”
As well as modeling, The Circle star is a radio host and works for UK’s Flex FM on Friday mornings.
Billie-Jean dated Wayne Lineker
The Circle isn’t Billie-Jean’s first venture into reality TV.
She was a cast member on Celebs Go Dating in 2021 and dated a celeb on the show, Wayne Lineker.
Per The Mirror, the pair split up around two months after filming the show.
Billie-Jean can be found on Instagram with over 16k followers at @billiejeanblackett.
There’s no sign of a partner on her IG page but she did say on The Circle season 5 episode 1 that she’s been single for around five years.
