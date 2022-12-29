Billie-Jean is a player on The Circle season 5 in 2022. She entered the game on December 28 during episode 1 but is concealing some elements of her identity.

In a bid to win the Netflix series, the 26-year-old is catfishing the rest of the players by going in as her ex-boyfriend, Bruno.

She has a game plan of using her ex’s looks and her “chat” to win over the rest of the players. So, let’s find out more about Billie-Jean Blackett from The Circle.

© 2022

Meet Billie-Jean on The Circle

Heading into The Circle as self-confessed “mummy’s boy” and “nature lover” Bruno, Billie-Jean has a plan to dominate the game as her ex.

Billie-Jean is playing in The Circle as a 25-year-old London lad who works as a model.

The Netflix star has a lot in common with her ex as they share the same job and are of a similar age.

The Circle star is a model

The Circle’s Billie-Jean has been a model since she was a child.

Speaking of her career in episode 4, she said in a chat with Chaz that she modeled from “such a young age” and has struggled with her confidence at times.

Billie Jean said: “I feel like I’ve been on a long life battle of accepting myself. Throughout modeling, there was definitely times I didn’t love myself. In fact, I really disliked myself.”

As well as modeling, The Circle star is a radio host and works for UK’s Flex FM on Friday mornings.

Billie-Jean dated Wayne Lineker

The Circle isn’t Billie-Jean’s first venture into reality TV.

She was a cast member on Celebs Go Dating in 2021 and dated a celeb on the show, Wayne Lineker.

Per The Mirror, the pair split up around two months after filming the show.

Billie-Jean can be found on Instagram with over 16k followers at @billiejeanblackett.

There’s no sign of a partner on her IG page but she did say on The Circle season 5 episode 1 that she’s been single for around five years.

NO WAY: Sam Carmona from The Circle season 5 is a freelance makeup artist

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know