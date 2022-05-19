











He cruised to The Circle apartments and entered as himself, Everson Bevelle. The singleton is determined to make it to the end of season 4, but when he leaves, he’ll be heading back to Carnival Cruise Line – a billionaire company.

Each player on the Netflix show is tasked with trying to win over their fellow contestants, but not in person. It’s all done through a virtual screen, where the stars choose to play as themselves or as a total catfish.

Alert! Everson has joined the series, sharing his bubbly personality and expertise as a former reporter, current photographer and cruise line director with the other players. So, just how luxurious is his life on the outside?

Who is Everson Bevelle?

Everson Bevelle is a 35-year-old cruise line director and contestant on The Circle season 4. He previously worked as the Man on the Street reporter for Dekalb County television station, and often hosted blues and jazz festivals.

Known as Reverend Dr. E, he entered the competition as himself and is prepared to win. From Atlanta, Georgia, he has lived at sea for ten years, calls himself a “merman,” and even wakes up cruise guests with his own Good Morning song!

His role ashore involves being in charge of all the entertainment on-board. He revealed he gets energy from making people laugh, and works with over 62 nationalities – both skills he has been putting into practice on the series.

The Circle star is a cruise company director

Everson is the cruise director of Carnival Cruise Line, a role he has fulfilled since January 2014. He was honoured with the leading job after joining the company in April 2011, meaning he has spent over 11 years in the industry.

Talking to Voyage ATL, he spoke about his passion for cruising, and revealed:

The cruise industry I feel like will always have a place. The world 71 percent water. Meaning to get anywhere we sail or fly. After times like these, people want to get away. I know as always, the industry will create new, even better ways to sanitize to keep people safe and secure while away from home.

Before launching himself into the waves, Everson had a close call with almost becoming a lottery man. He was among the top five for the GA lottery talent search for the next host of the GA lottery!

Inside Everson’s fortune

Everson is rarely seen without a suave outfit and bling jewellery, hinting at just how much money he makes. Carnival Cruise Line has a net worth of over $14 billion as of May 2022, according to Macro Trends.

Glassdoor reports that salaries of cruise directors in the US range from $10,187 to $201,145, while Career Bliss has revealed that as Carnival Cruise Line specifically earn $60,000 per year or $29 an hour.

Looking at his Instagram page, he has an Effy ring, a jewellery brand which sells pieces ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. It looks like money is a huge goal for the Netflix star though, as he hopes to get his hands on the $150,000 cash prize!

