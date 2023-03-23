Raven Sutton from The Circle has been displaced after a building fire in her apartment block.

The Netflix star rose to fame on The Circle season 5 in 2022.

Raven was the show’s first deaf contestant and appeared on The Circle alongside her interpreter, Paris.

Now, Raven’s friends are taking to social media to get her some financial assistance after a house fire left her “displaced.”

Her best friend has launched a Go Fund Me Page to help Raven get through the tough time in her life.

Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Raven from The Circle?

Raven Sutton was a contestant on The Circle season 5 in 2022.

She is a disability advocate and said going onto the show that her first language is American Sign Language.

Raven hails from Maryland and is 27 years old.

Find the reality star on Instagram at @bluejay19xx.

Raven said she’s making TikTok “accessible” last year. Since appearing on the popular Netflix show, she has also appeared on Good Morning America and also visited The White House.

The Circle: Raven endures a building fire

Raven’s Instagram Stories in March 2023 reveal that her friends are fundraising for her.

The Circle star had to deal with a building fire in her apartment block back in February.

Raven shares a link to a Go Fund Me page in her Instagram bio. The fundraiser was created by her best friend.

The Go Fund Me is titled: “Help Raven catch up financially!”

Raven’s friends want to help her after the fire

The Circle star Raven’s best friend, Ciara, created a Go Fund Me page to help her get back on her feet after being “displaced.”

There was a fire in her apartment block which caused Raven to be “displaced” from her home from February 18 onwards.

Ciara writes: “Even though her apartment complex is covering her current living arrangement until March 20th, she has accrued additional unexpected expenses.”

The Go Fund Me donation goal stands at $15,000.

Raven’s best friend wrote that she needs to find somewhere new to live, adding: “I have created this GoFundMe account to help her get back on her feet in the interim. Raven is one of the most generous people and I know it would make a world of a difference to have the support from others in return.”

At the time of writing, just over $5,000 has been raised for Raven.