The Circle has returned to Netflix for season 5 and so has season 1 player Shubham. Fans who have been watching the show from the start will remember a shy Shubham who hated social media, ironically doing very well in a game centered around social profiles.

Shubham entered the new season as a latecomer, making his shock entrance in episode 5. However, of course, the other players aren’t aware it’s The Circle legend Shubby, as the show has chosen a catfish persona for him to play as.

We take a look into Shubham and what he’s been up to in between both his Circle stints.

**THE CIRCLE SEASON 5 SPOILERS AHEAD**

Who is Shubham?

Shubham Goel is a 26-year-old from the Bay Area, California.

He rose to fame when he came second on Netflix’s first season of The Circle. He played an honest, loyal game, coming second to winner Joey Sasso.

Going into the show, Shubham hated social media, but it seems as if the game changed his mind. He stated on his intro vid for season 5 that he can see the pros now, but still also sees the cons.

Of course, he couldn’t play as himself this time so The Circle gave him a catfish profile, Sasha.

Shubham becomes Sasha in The Circle season 5

The Circle called, and Shubham answered. He returned for season 5, but this time as a catfish. The show gave him the character of Sasha, and Shubby wasn’t a fan. He called the photo traumatizing as he thought girls were going to hate her and guys would love her.

Unfortunately, he didn’t play The Circle as well as a catfish as he did as himself in season 1, and his catfish persona Sasha was eliminated at the end of episode 8.

Before his elimination, Shubham chose to visit Brett and Xanthi, who were elated when a Circle legend came knocking at the door. Shubby said he wanted the pair to win but we guess we’ll have to wait until next week to find out if they do.

Shubham has become a social media star since The Circle

For someone who hated social media before his first Circle stint, Shubby is now active and well-followed online. Since appearing in season 1 on the social media show, the star has over half a million followers on Instagram.

As well as Instagram, he also has a highly-followed TikTok page where he posts both entertaining and educational content.

As well as his newfound social media fame, he is also a Project Manager at eBay, as per his Linkedin.

