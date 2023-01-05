Tamira is one of the latest additions to The Circle season 5 in 2023.

With $100,000 on the line, the real player behind Tamira is prepared to pull out all the stops and make her game plan work to win the game.

The Netflix show brings brand new players to season 5 and this year, they’re all singletons. Episode 5 brings with it the arrival of Tamira – AKA Tasia – and a returning Circle player from seasons gone by.

Since The Circle season 5 dropped on Netflix on December 28, the show has seen all kinds of shock twists and turns take place. The latest surprise for the original cast members such as Sam, Billie Jean, and Chaz is the arrival of ‘Tamira’ and ‘Sasha’.

Meet Tamira from The Circle

Extremely excited to have made it to “Circle City” is Tasia Lesley.

She’s 28 and hails from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tasia is a cyber security whiz and says that she enjoys “joking around” and having fun.

She is catfishing on the show as ‘Tamira’.

Tasia can be found on Instagram with over 1.4k followers at @t_stonier. She’s also on TikTok with the same handle with over 9,000 followers.

Tasia says she’s like a Margarita

Describing her personality on The Circle season 5, Tasia says that she does have a “soft side.”

She adds that she’s “like a Margarita, sweet but salt around the rim.”

Tasia also says that she is the “CEO of comfy” and that the last time she wore a dress she “cried.”

The Circle: Tasia is catfishing as Tamira

Basing her tactics on the fact that “sex sells,” Tasia is heading into The Circle season 5 as a woman named Tamira.

She said that Tamira is going to be “the glam queen.”

Tasia added: “That with my personality, that’s what I’m going for.”

Tasia has been in a relationship for the past four years but her catfish persona Tamira is going to be single.

Tamira is also bisexual. Tasia adds: “I’m flirting with everybody.”

The Circle player is a cosmetologist and is 22 years old on her profile. Tamira’s profile describes her as being as “hot” as the “Las Vegas sun.”

