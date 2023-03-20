Brand new Netflix competition series Dance 100 dropped on the streaming service on March 17, 2023.

Famous fitness instructor Ally Love is the Dance 100 host. She introduces all the show’s contestants during episode 1.

One hundred of the world’s best dancers appear on the new Netflix series. The show sees eight selected professional dancers do all they can to become crowned the winning choreographer.

With the help of the other dancers, the eight choreographers get to show off their talents. But only one can be crowned the Dance 100 winner.

Meet Brandi Chun

Dance 100 star Brandi Chun hails from Hawaii.

The Netflix show competitor is 30 years old and moved to Los Angeles as a teenager.

Brandi is “almost 4 ft 11,” and said that “because of her size, she gets underestimated.”

During episode 1 of the new series, Brandi opted for Kesha’s song, Tonight, for her dance routine.

She wanted to choreograph a routine that was “intricate, strong, and fierce.”

She’s the Dance 100 winner

After making it through rounds of the competition, and all six episodes, Brandi was crowned the Dance 100 winner.

Brandi used props during her performances including oversized skirts, heels, aerial straps, and more which made her experience on the show even more of a challenge.

Some of the songs she had to create dance routines and perform to included Donna Summers’ I Feel Love, and Justin Timberlake’s Like I Love You.

Brandi was crowned the Netflix show’s winner and bagged herself the $100,000 prize in episode 6.

Is Brandi Chun on Instagram?

Yes! Brandi Chun can be found on Instagram with over 19k followers at @brandichun.

She has a further 3k followers and over 13k likes on TikTok at @brandichun_.

The Dance 100 winner often shares videos of her dance routines and choreography on social media as well as some snaps of her enjoying the beach, diving, and more fun activities.

