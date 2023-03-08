It’s what everyone has been waiting for, Netflix has finally released the trailer and announced the cast for Love Is Blind season 4, and it looks like we won’t be short on the drama!

Not even a year after Love Is Blind season 3, Netflix has graced with season 4. 30 more singletons getting ready to hopefully meet their life partner in those oh-so-famous pods.

We take a look at the dramatic trailer and the cast announcement.

The Love is Blind season 4 trailer teases drama

When the opening line of the trailer is “I made the wrong choice, and now I’m going to propose to another woman”, you know it’s going to be a good season!

With tears, arguments, laughs and a whole load of partying, we’re sure this series isn’t going to disappoint.

And of course, those iconic gold cups will be making their return.

Love is Blind season 4 cast announcement

Just a day before the trailer drop, Netflix released a video introducing us to all 30 contestants. There are a lot of names to learn before the release on March 24 so we’ve broken it down for you:

Amber, 34, Flight Attendant

April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava, 32, Communications Specialist

Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor

Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager

Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker

Brett, 36, Design Director

Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter

Conner, 28, Operations Manager

Irina, 26, Business Owner

Jack, 30, Software Sales

Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager

Josh, 31, Project Engineer

Josh “JP,” 30, Plant Operations Director

Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist

Kendra, 33, Social Worker

Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager

Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager

Micah, 27, Marketing Manager

Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher

Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist

Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer

Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney

When does season 4 air?

Love Is Blind season 4 premiers on Netflix on March 24, and will have 12 episodes in total.

As always, the episodes won’t all be released in one go. Episodes 1-5 will be released on March 24, 6-8 on March 31, 9-11 on April 7, and the final one on April 12.

The show will once again be hosted by power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and we can’t wait!

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 24