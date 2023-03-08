It’s what everyone has been waiting for, Netflix has finally released the trailer and announced the cast for Love Is Blind season 4, and it looks like we won’t be short on the drama!
Not even a year after Love Is Blind season 3, Netflix has graced with season 4. 30 more singletons getting ready to hopefully meet their life partner in those oh-so-famous pods.
We take a look at the dramatic trailer and the cast announcement.
The Love is Blind season 4 trailer teases drama
When the opening line of the trailer is “I made the wrong choice, and now I’m going to propose to another woman”, you know it’s going to be a good season!
With tears, arguments, laughs and a whole load of partying, we’re sure this series isn’t going to disappoint.
And of course, those iconic gold cups will be making their return.
Love is Blind season 4 cast announcement
Just a day before the trailer drop, Netflix released a video introducing us to all 30 contestants. There are a lot of names to learn before the release on March 24 so we’ve broken it down for you:
- Amber, 34, Flight Attendant
- April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator
- Ava, 32, Communications Specialist
- Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor
- Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager
- Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker
- Brett, 36, Design Director
- Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
- Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter
- Conner, 28, Operations Manager
- Irina, 26, Business Owner
- Jack, 30, Software Sales
- Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant
- Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager
- Josh, 31, Project Engineer
- Josh “JP,” 30, Plant Operations Director
- Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
- Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist
- Kendra, 33, Social Worker
- Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager
- Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager
- Micah, 27, Marketing Manager
- Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
- Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher
- Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist
- Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
- Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
- Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter
- Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer
- Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
When does season 4 air?
Love Is Blind season 4 premiers on Netflix on March 24, and will have 12 episodes in total.
As always, the episodes won’t all be released in one go. Episodes 1-5 will be released on March 24, 6-8 on March 31, 9-11 on April 7, and the final one on April 12.
The show will once again be hosted by power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and we can’t wait!
