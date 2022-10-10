The mole: From fitness coach to a pilot, how Joi Schweitzer accomplished her goals











Netflix’s The Mole has become one of the most-watched reality shows. Amid this, people have been obsessed with Joi Schweitzer who is in the race to win $1 million.

12 strangers have come together in the hope of taking home big prize money. While it might seem easy, things get complicated when everyone gets to meet each other.

The show originally aired nearly 20 years ago and with the format coming back to the screen, people are loving everything about it.

What we know about the show

The mole is all about dealing with hardships as a group of people comes together in the hope of winning big. They all have to complete different challenges and make use of their strengths to make sure they come out as winners.

Right from physical activities to mentally exhausting topics, there are a ton of things that the contestants have to do and as they win money, they have to put it in a jar just for one person to take it all home.

While for some the effort may not be worth it, for these 12 contestants in the show, it counts for everything.

Who is Joi Schweitzer?

Joi is one of the contestants on the show. She is a fitness coach and loves working out. Talking about her strengths, Joi revealed that she can squat 225 lbs.

To add to this, she can also whip up gourmet food in 30 minutes. During the first episode of the show Joi was vocal about her strengths and made it clear to everyone else that once she sets her eyes on the prize, there is no stopping her.

This quite explains how Joi was easily able to make a switch from being a flight attendant to a pilot. Speaking about the same to City Lifestyle, Joi revealed that her parents had been her biggest motivation as they had always taught her to work hard for her success.

The Mole. (L to R) Avori Henderson, Sandy Ronquillo, Dom Gabriel, Greg Shapiro, Kesi Neblett, Samara White, Pranav Patel, Will Richardson, Casey Lary, Osei White, Joi Schweitzer, Jacob Hacker in episode 101 of The Mole. Cr. Julian Panetta/Netflix © 2022

What was the biggest change for her?

In the interview, Joi admitted being a pilot was a big responsibility as one had to take care of everyone on the flight.

She said: “As a pilot, the training is more rigorous and teaches you excellent crew resource management and leadership skills. I still enjoy interacting with passengers and ensuring they have a wonderful flying experience. It is a surreal feeling to have made it from the back to the front of the cabin!”

Now, with her experience, Joi has come to the show to win the prize.

