The Mole prize money will dwindle every time imposter is successful











Contestants on Netflix‘s reality show reboot The Mole will be hoping to take home a huge cash prize – but unfortunately for them, the pot will dwindle every time the imposter hiding among them is successful.

The show originally aired in 2001 when the maximum possible prize was $1 million.

It ran for five seasons, with the prize pot differing slightly along the way, and now the show is back.

A group of 12 strangers will face a series of mental and physical challenges as host Alex Wagner oversees the show in Australia.

But among them is a mole, planted by producers to attempt to sabotage the group and chip away at the prize pot.

The Mole. Host Alex Wagner in episode 101 of The Mole. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How The Mole prize money works

Host Alex kicks off the show from within the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland, Australia.

She says: “The Daintree Rainforest, Australia. It’s here that 12 strangers will begin an epic competition that will challenge them in both body and mind.

“The players will work together to earn money that only one, in the end, will win, but there’s a twist.

“Among them is an imposter – The Mole – a double agent placed in the game to sabotage the others’ efforts to earn money.”

She explained: “Recruited by the producers, The Mole’s objective is to disrupt, divide and deceive.

“The Mole’s identity is a secret, no one knows who he or she is, so no one knows who to trust.”

And it looks like The Mole could have some serious consequences on the cash prize, as Alex is seen in a teaser at the beginning of the first episode telling the contestants that they’ve lost $30,000.

Contestants will have to work together to complete the missions and win the cash, while also trying to figure out who is sabotaging them.

The Mole. (L to R) Osei White, Joi Schweitzer, Samara White in episode 101 of The Mole. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

A second twist

In a bid to keep contestants from sniffing out The Mole, the show has introduced a second twist.

During challenges, people will be set secret missions that could increase the prize pot they’re working with.

However, if they’re caught, the cash will be taken away.

Sneaking around behind the others’ backs to carry out secret missions is sure to raise suspicions within the camp.

And how will people know if they’re really trying to complete the mission to earn more money, or if they wanted to be caught because they’re The Mole?

