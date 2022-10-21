









Friday, October 7 saw the release of a brand new Netflix series – The Mole. Weekly batches of the show were released until the Mole was finally unveiled and one contestant dubbed the winner. Some of the show’s contestants thought they knew who the Mole was from day one but others were unsure.

As viewers watched on each week, they also made their bets as to who was the Mole. The official winner of the show was announced during episode 10 which dropped on Netflix on October 20. So, let’s take a look at which player made it to the end and bagged themselves a cash prize.

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW FROM EPISODE 10 OF NETFLIX’S THE MOLE

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

When is The Mole Netflix finale?

After dropping on Netflix on October 7, The Mole rounded off with its 10th episode on October 21.

The final saw Kesi, Will and Joi all suggest that one another were the Mole.

Will locked in Kesi as the Mole, Joi locked in Will as the Mole and Kesi locked in Joi as the Mole.

The Mole winner is announced

After much anticipation, The Mole winner was announced during episode 10 as Will.

He walked away from the competition with $101,500.

Host Alex Wagner revealed that Will was the winner as he guessed correctly that Kesi was the Mole. The other contestants watched on in suspense as Kesi was exposed as the Mole and Will as the winner.

Who was the Mole?

Although Will won The Mole and guessed who had been duping the cast all along, the rest of the contestants on the show were shocked that Kesi was the Mole.

Speaking during the show’s final, Kesi said that she met with producers before every challenge. The show’s host described her as the most “charmingly duplicitous person any of us has ever met”.

Kesi can be found on Instagram with over 1.5K followers @kesineblett.

She’s 27 years old and works as a software developer in New York City. Kesi writes in her IG bio that she hails from Kentucky and is a Colombia graduate.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE MOLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK