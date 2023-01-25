Netflix’s Physical 100 sees 100 contestants compete in brutal games to win a cash prize of 300 million won. But how much is that in US dollars?

Physical 100 has already gained viewers from across the globe, and many will be wondering how much 300 million won is in their currency.

We take a look into how much the Physical 100 cash prize is in US dollars.

The Physical 100 contestants were shocked at the cash prize

Contestants couldn’t believe what they were hearing when they heard how much was at stake on the Netflix show.

They said they were getting ‘chills’, and one contestant even said that amount of money was worth betting your life on.

Everyone wants to get their hands on the cash prize, and they’ll do anything it takes to come out victorious.

How much is 300 million won in US dollars?

In US dollars, 300 million won is approximately $243,188.

In UK pounds, that’s approximately £196,073.

Although Physical 100 has been dubbed ‘the real-life Squid Game’ unfortunately for contestants the fictional prize money has not been mimicked.

The Squid Game prize was 45.6 billion won. In US dollars, that would have been $38.6 million which may have been too much for real-life contestants to handle!

When is the final of Physical 100?

The final episode of Physical 100 will drop on Netflix on 21 February.

Episode 9 will be the final episode, where viewers will hopefully get to see who takes home the cash prize.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at 12 am Pacific Time, which is 3 am Eastern Time (ET). That’s 5 pm in Korean Standard time, 4 pm in the Philippines, 8 am in GMT, and 1.30 am in Indian Standard Time.

