The rollercoaster romance of Love Is Blind’s Shake and Deepti











The dramatic rollercoaster of love and heartbreak that is Love Is Blind, has captivated fans with its second series and now we are hooked. The first five episodes have been released but we are left waiting and wondering what happens next for the couples in the final?

Deepti and Shake are one of the many pairs on peoples minds as their rocky start and quick proposal had fans questioning the longevity of their relationship.

So, is the couple still together? Reality Titbit did some digging and we’ve got some gossip.

Shake and Deepti. Picture: Netflix, Love Is Blind, episode 3

Deepti and Shake’s Love Is Blind journey

It is no exaggeration that Deepti and Shake’s relationship had a rocky start with the couple making it clear they weren’t the other’s usual type. Shake also placed a lot of his opinions of his partners on psychical appearance and that initially worried Deepti.

Despite not being each other’s type, that is the whole point of the show is and Shake ended up taking a risk and popping the question in the pod – to which Deepti said yes.

The relationship began to improve and the couple undoubtedly managed to make each other laugh and smile – an attribute they both valued in a partner. In terms of Shake’s doubts about physical appearance, it’s safe to say he was more than happy when he saw his fiance and even gave her a cheeky bum grab.

However, despite the pair becoming more comfortable with one another, they hit a rough patch during their getaway in Mexico. Shake started to notice how much quicker Deepti seemed to be taking the relationship and shake even admitted it might be to do with his ‘commitment issues.’

According to Blurred Reality, Shake recently revealed that he was “unsure” about his and Deepti’s physical connection – something that he values in a relationship. Sake said,

The first night together, honestly, feeling a little apprehensive. Spending that physical time touching one another. I don’t know if I’m feeling the type of body connection that I wanted to feel.

Are Shake and Deepti still together?

Though nothing has been confirmed about the status of their relationship, some eagle-eyed fans have done some digging and found out some pretty juicy details.

Fans noticed that according to Shake’s Venmo transaction history, he recently moved to a new area and there was even a transaction spotted that was titled “security deposit.”

Although Deepti’s name doesn’t appear anywhere to our knowledge, fans are wondering, could this potentially be the couples new home?

Again, though they haven’t confirmed anything yet, their Instagram accounts also tell us a lot. The couple are both mutual followers and Deepti has also liked Shake’s most recent post about the show as well as a few more Love Is Blind related posts.

We will have to wait for the next load of episodes to find out more about the couple’s relationship.

Deepti and Shake both being Indian & being surprised they have so much in common after only dating white people will never not be hilarious 😭😭 they really said: #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/Vj8zZyiOTk — kali (@WinzdayLove) February 12, 2022

When are the next episodes and finale being released?

The first five episodes are available to watch on Netflix now and the next four will be released on the 18th of February, 2022.

The finale will then debut on Netflix the following week on the 25th of February, 2022 where will we finally get to see which couples made it and which didn’t.

