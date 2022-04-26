The Selling Sunset cast's zodiac signs show why Chrishell and Jason work well together













Selling Sunset is back with it’s fifth season on Netflix, and it’s been nothing short of drama, chaos and a side of tea.

The hit Netflix show is set in Los Angeles, where viewers get to see an insight into the daily goings-on at real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group.

As we have seen new agents being brought in the past two seasons, it seems the drama has been turned up a notch. So, let’s get to know the Selling Sunset cast a little more, and what better way than exploring their zodiac signs.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell was born on the 21st of July 1981, making her a Cancer.

If we had to guess which of the cast was a Cancer, Chrishell fits the description down to a T. Cancer’s are known for their protective character and emotional sensitivity, which we have definitely seen from her on the show.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Christine Quinn

Now for Christine – if you guessed a Scorpio, we hate to break it to you but you’re incorrect.

Born on the 14th of October 1988, Christine is a Libra. Libra’s are recognized for their fun, beauty and ability to maintain peace. We’re not so sure Christine fits the last part, but fun and beauty are definitely relevant for the Netflix star.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason and Brett are the twin bosses at The Oppenheim Group. Born on the 12th of April 1977, the Oppenheim’s are Aries.

Aries are a fire sign, who have intense enthusiasm, confidence and character. They are also strong leaders, which is definitely where the twins get their desire for success from.

Although Jason and Chrishell are at opposite sides of the zodiac spectrum, their signs work well together, as Chrishell’s calming nature can help ease Jason’s intense Aries side.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Heather Rae El Moussa

Next up, Heather.

Heather was born on the 16th of September 1987, making her a Virgo. Virgo’s are known for their sensible, friendly and loyal character. They also make an excellent friend and hard working employee – so this makes perfect sense for Heather to be a Virgo.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith is a Sagittarius, as she was born on the 12th of December 1976.

Sagittarius’ are fierce, intellectual, adventurous and creative. Amanza embodies her star sign throughout her life both as an agent at the brokerage and being a mother to her children.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Emma Hernan

Emma was born on the 29th of December 1990, making her a Capricorn.

As Capricorns are an Earth sign, they are known for their determination, stability and for being self-sufficient. Emma has got to where she is today herself, which she has her zodiac to thank for.

Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald

Like Christine, Mary is also a Libra. The Selling Sunset star was born on the 24th of September 1983.

Although they are from the same zodiac sign, their personalities differ. Mary doesn’t shy away from her emotions, and is more than capable of sticking up for herself – which is a typical Libra.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Vander

Born on the 12th of March 1982, Maya is a Pisces.

As Pisces are a water sign, they can be very emotional, however are also extremely compassionate, intelligent and empathetic. Maya perfectly represents the Pisces zodiac with her reserved, free-spirited side.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Davina Potratz

Sharing a birthday with Emma on the 29th of December, Davina is also a Capricorn.

As Capricorns are ambitious and strong, this explains why Davina has gotten into her fair share of work related dramas, as our zodiac traits don’t always work in our favour. However, Capricorns are also extremely smart and a great friend to have, which we have seen from the star on Netflix.

Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP

Vanessa Villela

Born on the 28th of January 1978, Vanessa is an Aquarius.

Aquarius are known for being unique, passionate and charming. They are also very assertive, which Vanessa definitely is when she needs to be at the brokerage.

Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage

Romain Bonnet

You could have probably guessed it, but Romain is a Gemini.

Born on the 18th of June 1993, Romain is your typical Gemini. The Air sign is known for their rational, outgoing and enthusiastic nature, who like to be the centre of attention most of the time.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

