The Ultimatum: France saw couples decide to live with someone else, with a goal of either marrying their significant partner or leaving them completely. Episode 9 comes out today – which will reveal who is still together.

With emotions running high, the ultimatum day arrives on episode 9. While some relationships end, others are transformed, and by episode 10 – which shows two months later – some are together but a few didn’t make it.

Spoilers: We saw Andre propose to Sarah but she declined, saying she needed more time. Several other couples no longer follow each other on Instagram while Alena and Benjamin still do. When does episode 9 come out?

Netflix fans eager for next episode

Since the first batch of The Ultimatum: France came out on Friday December 30, 2022, many have been patiently waiting an entire week for the final episodes to hit Netflix.

One fan wrote on January 6: “Final episodes of #TheUltimatumFrance drop later today, I can’t wait!”

Another penned a day ago: “The time is ticking final episode are coming tomorrow #TheUltimatumFrance.”

“It’s in my reality TV professional opinion that none of these couples stay together,” a fellow viewer predicted.

The Ultimatum France: Episode 9 release time

The Ultimatum France episodes 9 and 10 will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023 at 12am PST, which means that it will be available to watch in France – where the daring series was filmed – at 9pm.

This means episodes will come out at 3am Eastern Time (ET), 5pm in Korean Standard time, 8am in GMT, and 1.30pm in Indian Standard Time. Fans have shared on Twitter their excitement to see how what couples decided.

Some ‘couples’ don’t follow each other on IG

Alena and Benjamin, who have the longest-lasting relationship on the show, still follow each other. Sophianne, however, has 947 followers but that doesn’t include Lina, who also doesn’t follow him on Instagram.

Sophianne also said “maybe we are dating” when asked about co-star Romane. Lindsay and Scott don’t follow each other but are following some of their fellow The Ultimatum: France buddies on the show.

Catherine and Richy aren’t following each other, while Theo follows a private account called Romane Albertini. Andre and Sarah aren’t either but test couple Andre and Lina still follow each other. Lina said they have a great friendship.

