The Ultimatum France, a show in which one half of a couple gives the other an ultimatum to get married or call it quits, is nearing its finale on Netflix. Of course, fans want to know which of the couples from The Ultimatum France are still together and which went their separate ways.

The ending of the show is near, with only the final two episodes left to drop on the streaming platform. Until then, it is believed the couples will be under strict rules to keep any spoilers under wraps.

We take a look to see if there are any hints on Instagram as to which original couples may still be together on The Ultimatum France.

The Ultimatum France – couples’ relationships on Instagram

Lina and Sophianne

Lina and Sophianne had one of the most explosive relationships of the series. We saw the couple get into a huge argument when they reunited. It looks as though they may not have been able to fix their differences as the pair don’t follow each other on Instagram.

Andre and Sarah

Andre and Sarah also had a dramatic journey on the show. We saw Andre propose to Sarah but she declined, saying she needed more time. That left Andre furious. Again, it looks as though the pair may not have been able to patch things up as they don’t follow each other on the platform. Test couple Andre and Lina still follow each other, however. Lina stated on her Instagram story they have a great friendship.

Theo and Romane

Romane felt as though she wasn’t a priority in Theo’s life so gave him an ultimatum, hence them ending up on the show. Although the couple are quite young, they have been in a relationship for two years and Romane was ready for marriage. The pair don’t follow each other’s Ultimatum Instagram accounts but Theo does follow a private account called Romane Albertini.

Catherine and Richy

Like many other couples, Catherine and Richy have been in a two-year relationship. Catherine’s parents wouldn’t accept her living with Richy before marriage but Richy doesn’t want to get married under pressure. It seems like the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Lindsay and Scott

Scott had no interest in marriage as he thinks, once a couple gets married, no one makes an effort any more. However, after five years Lindsay wanted a ring on her finger. Taking a look at their Instagram, it seems like the pair don’t follow each other on the platform at the time of writing but do follow some of their fellow cast mates.

Alena and Benjamin

At five and a half years, Alena and Benjamin have one of the longest-lasting relationships on the show. However, Alena became tired of waiting for marriage and the couple ended up on The Ultimatum. It seems like the pair do follow each other on the gram, so there may be hope! When asked by a fan on Instagram whether he’d got married, Ben said: “Answer coming on Friday.” I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

When does The Ultimatum France finale air?

The final two episodes of The Ultimatum France – entitled Ultimatum Day and Two Months Later – will air on Friday, January 6.

Then we will finally know which couples survived the Ultimatum and how things panned out for them in the months after filming.

