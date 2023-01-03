The Ultimatum is back on Netflix, and this time it’s in France with a whole new cast of couples on the rocks, including Lina and Sophianne. Like other couples, the pair ended up spending three weeks away from each other with another partner, and Lina ended up with co-star André.

Lina was not a shy character on the show. The drama started straight away and lasted right up until the most recent episode. With two episodes left for Netflix to drop, we’re sure we’ll be seeing even more.

We take a further look into Lina, her time on the show, and her Instagram.

***Warning: Spoilers ahead***

Who is Lina on The Ultimatum France?

29-year-old nutritionist Lina is the partner of 31-year-old singer-songwriter Sophianne. The pair have been in a relationship for two years.

Sophianna wants Lina to marry him and follow him in pursuing his dreams, which include moving to America, however, Lina does not want to leave.

Lina said she is not ready to live someone else’s dream and it’s a problem because neither of them is willing to give in. As the pair couldn’t reach an agreement, Sophianne gave her an ultimatum, hence them ending up on the show.

Lina had a dramatic time on the show

The drama started early for Lina when she butted heads with fellow co-star Romane, who was hesitant to choose Sophianne to partner with after this.

Lina went on to share her Ultimatum experience with André, and the two seemed to become comfortable with each other straight away. However, they both only seemed to be thinking about their original partners.

However, André’s mum seemed to be fond of his new partner Lina.

The reunion created even more drama for Lina and Sophianne, with the original couple having an explosive argument when they had to move back in together.

Meet Lina on Instagram

At the time of writing, Lina has 1,400 followers on Instagram, but we’re sure this number is set to rise.

Although she doesn’t have many grid posts on her page, Lina seems to be very active on her stories, hosting question-and-answer sessions with her followers. These are still highlighted on her page for her new followers to get to know her.

The Ultimatum France star only follows 70 people on the platform, which doesn’t include Sophianne. However, Lina does follow her test partner André.

On her question and answer’s over on the platform, she told fans that her and André have a real friendship, and shared some great times together.

