As The Ultimatum France drops on Netflix, fans want to know more about some of the show’s cast members. Let’s get to know Romane, including her Instagram, age, job, and more.

Romane is participating in the social experiment series alongside her partner, Théo. They are one of the six couples taking part in the Netflix show.

Richy and Catherine, Sarah and André, Sophianne and Lina, Lindsay and Scott and Aléna and Benjamin are also couples taking part in the experiment. So, let’s get to know more about Romane from The Ultimatum France.

Romane on The Ultimatum France

The Ultimatum France dropped on Netflix on Friday, December 30.

Romane was introduced on the show alongside her partner, Théo.

Théo and Romane have been together for two years and they’re participating on the show in order to either get married or move on from one another.

Romane doesn’t feel like a priority in her partner’s life and is giving him an Ultimatum as she wants commitment from him.

Get to know Romane

Romane is 25 years old and works as a hip-hop dance teacher.

Her partner, Théo is a sports coach and is 23 years old.

Romane is popular on the Netflix series with many of the men on the show finding her attractive and wanting to spend the three-week experiment with her.

Romane and Scott spend the three weeks together as they decide whether they want to spend the rest of their lives with their partners, Lindsay and Théo.

Is Romane on Instagram?

Yes! Romane can be found on Instagram at @romane_ultimatumfr.

The Netflix star has almost 2,000 followers, although she only has two posts on IG at the time of writing.

Of the 11 people she’s following on her Ultimatum Instagram page, her partner Théo isn’t one of them.

Théo is also on the ‘gram at @theo_borghino. He has over 5.3k followers and writes in his bio that he’s a sports coach and dietitian.

Although Theo isn’t listed as someone Romane is following on her Ultimatum IG page, he is following a page for someone called Romane Albertini but their Instagram account is private.

