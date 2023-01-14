Sarah from The Ultimatum France has taken to Instagram to talk about her experience of getting fillers in 2023.

The Netflix reality star appeared on the show alongside her partner, André. Some viewers of the series had asked about the cast’s ages and whether they had had any cosmetic surgery.

Now, Sarah is explaining her regrets about getting fillers and how social media and filters affected her confidence. Let’s find out more about what she said, whether she still has fillers now and if she and André are still together.

Credit: Netflix France YouTube channel/The Ultimatum France

Meet Sarah and André from The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum France dropped on Netflix on January 6, 2023, and features six couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship.

Sarah and André were one of the couples on the series. André wanted a commitment from Sarah, including marriage and children, while Sarah wasn’t keen on the idea.

They had been together for two years prior to the experiment.

The Ultimatum France’s Sarah was 26 years old and André was 23 years old at the time of filming.

The Ultimatum France: Sarah talks fillers

Taking to Instagram (@sarah_ultimatumf) on January 13, Sarah said that she was “waiting for the right time” to post about her “failed injections.”

Speaking of her experience with fillers, she wrote: “This experience really took a toll on me physically and mentally. I was influenced by my daily use of filters and that’s what pushed me to the next step.”

Sarah added: “We are dealing with a low-cost, but terribly dangerous market.”

The Netflix star shared photographs of herself with and without filler in her face, as well as highlighting the areas in which she had it done.

She wrote: “Today, thanks to this experience, I realize how beautiful the natural face is with its imperfections.”

Netflix star says filters affect confidence

When it came to talking about her experience of getting hyaluronic acid injections, Sarah said that she was influenced by her use of daily filters on social media in her post.

She said: “Unfortunately, filters make us lose all confidence in ourselves, because they are often unrealistic and they can ruin our own image. I made that mistake just before the shoot thinking I was going to be prettier, have a better face and look like those filters we use everyday.”

The areas that she chose to have the hyaluronic acid injections included her nose, cheekbones, lips, and chin.

She hopes to raise awareness with her post and included quotes that stated that the injections can be “dangerous.”

