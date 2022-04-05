The Ultimatum offers addictive dating dramas with a sprinkle of mayhem













In less than 24 hours, the episodes of The Ultimatum will be available as the newest dating Netflix show releases on April 6.

As “Love Is Blind” has ended, Chris Coelen has partnered up with Eric Detwiler and Sarah Dillistone for a new dating show.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, The Ultimatum is completely the opposite of “Love Is Blind” where marriages are at stake.

What is The Ultimatum?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is a Netflix dating show where six couples who are thinking of taking it to the next step have their love put to the test.

As their relationships depend on each other’s actions, other possible matches will be getting in their way. Kind of like speed dating, but in front of each other.

After eight weeks, the couples will decide whether they would like to carry on with the person they entered the show with or leave with a new one.

According to Yahoo News, the series will only be showing the first eight episodes, with the remaining two -the finale and reunion – in the following week.

A chaotic love that is given an ultimatum

The Ultimatum promises to be chaotic which will give people a lot to talk about.

As the trailer has come out, viewers can already predict that a lot of couples might not reach the altar.

“I love you to death, but I just can’t wait any longer. That is why I’m giving you an ultimatum,” Rae Williams tells her boyfriend, Zay Wilson.

As per The Daily Beast, Ray and Zay are an example of a couple that will be going through some bumps in their relationship.

Rae, who starts losing her patience and can’t stand it for much longer, gives her two-year boyfriend an ultimatum that will either move forward with their relationship or break it all apart.

The show will offer the good, the bad, and the worst sides of couples.

What are other Netflix dating shows?

These love stories have had viewers obsessed. Even though they all have the same goal – which is to find a partner- the good thing about each show is that they are all different from each other but still offer up a heck of a lot of drama.

As The Ultimatum comes out on April 6, why not reminisce on previous and exclusive Netflix dating shows?

