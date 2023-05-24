The Ultimatum: Queer Love has finally landed on Netflix, after the popularity of the original, Marry Or Move On, soared around the globe, but when does episode 5 drop after the drama between Lexi and Vanessa in episode 4 left viewers wanting more?

The original Ultimatum was hosted by Love is Blind‘s Vanessa and Nick Lachey, however, the revamp also means new hosts, and this time we’re introduced to JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

We take a look at how long fans have to wait for episode 5 to land on Netflix and what we can expect in the series to come.

The Ultimatum Queer Love episode 5 release time

The Ultimatum: Queer Love episode 5 will be released on May 31 along with episodes 6,7 and 8 so fans will have four episodes to sit back and enjoy.

Although, times will vary depending on which part of the world you’re watching from.

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows are released globally at 12:00 am (PT), which means in Eastern Time, the show will be up bright and early, at 3:00 am.

For UK viewers, this means 8:00 am, whereas, in Korean Standard Time, it’s 5.00 pm.

The show teases much more drama to come

As of yet, no official synopsis or title has been released by Netflix, however, we were graced with a sneak preview at the end of episode 4, and it seems like some couples have a hard decision ahead.

At the end of episode 4, Vanessa and Lexi came face to face as Vanessa implied she ‘wasn’t attracted’ to Lexi’s real-life partner Rae, after becoming intimate with her.

Lexi had previously warned Rae to stay away from Vanessa after she caught on to her “playing the field,” and called her out.

At the end of ep 4, Lexi said: “My problem is with the person Rae let inside of her. I have to understand why she trusted you enough to let you f*** her.”

It seems like the drama is only hotting up from here!

In other drama, in the sneak peek, Yoly can be seen breaking down in tears when it comes to decision time, as she has a tough choice between Xander, who she formed a good connection with, and her original partner Mal.

Although the first batch of episodes only just dropped, it appears fans are already loving the drama.

The Ultimatum Queer Love: Episode Guide

So you don’t miss a second of the action, we’ve got a list of all the episode dates in this series.

Starting May 24th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will roll out each Wednesday across ten episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, May 24th): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, May 31st): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, June 7th): Episodes 9-10