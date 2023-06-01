The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a hit with many Netflix viewers and we explore the zodiac signs and compatibility between the cast members.

Netflix’s The Ultimatum returned for its second series in May 2023 with a change, unveiling a lineup of all-queer female and non-binary cast members.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love features five couples who need to decide whether to commit to each other forever or break up and find someone else. We learn about their zodiac signs and compatibility after new episodes dropped on Wednesday, May 31.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love stars’ zodiac signs

The zodiac signs of the Ultimatum: Queer Love cast members are:

While zodiac signs and compatibility may not be 100 percent accurate, let’s have a look at each cast member’s sign and how some of their personality traits might affect their relationships.

Yoly and Mal

Yoly and Mal, who are Virgo and Capricorn, are both Earth signs. People with these signs need stability and security in their relationships.

Although the pair have been together for three years, Mal isn’t sure about settling down just yet as they want more financial stability before starting a family together.

Lexi and Raelyn

Lexi and Raelyn are Capricorn and Cancer. A brief overview indicates that there is a strong attraction between the two signs which could help them build a stable future together.

Mildred and Tiffany

Mildred and Tiffany are Virgo and Aquarius. They could make a strong and stable couple but only if they understand that communication is key for the success of their relationship.

Xander and Vanessa

When it comes to Xander and Vanessa, they are Gemini and Virgo. The two signs complement each other with different personality traits but they need to understand each other’s needs for the relationship to work. Vanessa quickly made a name as the “villain” of the series as many viewers noticed that she could be tense.

One viewer on Twitter defended the star and wrote: “I know everyone wants to bag on Vanessa on The Ultimatum: Queer Love, but she’s been honest and consistent this whole time within her chaos.”

Samantha and Aussie

Samantha and Aussie are Capricorn and Gemini. They are a strong fit and make a good romantic match. For the ultimate success of their relationship, a Gemini needs to feel loved and appreciated, while the Capricorn appreciates when their other half respects their decisions.

