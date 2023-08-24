The Ultimatum season 2 city location is catching Netflix fans’ eyes. So where is The Ultimatum season 2 filmed? We’ve got a list of all the trendy hotspots, like Hot Soho, where that argument exploded.

A line-up of daring season 2 cast members embarked on a whole new journey for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. In the background, there are huge glinting, colorful lights, where the camera crews capture the dramatic scenes playing out. The second season was filmed in a totally vibey, bustling city.

Where is The Ultimatum season 2 filmed?

The Ultimatum season 2’s location is filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two couples, Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein, and Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman, already lived there.

However, all of the other The Ultimatum season 2 cast had to uproot their lives for filming from September to November 2022, when the second season was shot.

Other cast members are from neighboring southern states like South Carolina and Georgia, so it didn’t take them long to travel there. Film crews were seen wandering around the Queen City at the time.

The Ultimatum season 2: City locations

The Ultimatum season 2 city locations include a cocktail bar called Billy Sunday in Optimist Hall’s indoor-outdoor food court. Plus, one couple argues outside Hot Taco in the trendy South End neighborhood.

Sadly, Hot Taco has since closed. And those gold cups that The Ultimatum and Love is Blind are famous for using? You’ll also see those in the season 2 locations, such as during Alex and Roxanne’s date.

The couples lived in the luxury apartment complex The Vue Charlotte, which has a large rooftop pool, patio, and basketball court. Rent at the apartments range from $1,900 to $7,600 per month.

It’s one of the cheese capitals of the world

Cheese lovers will be happy to know that Charlotte is the world’s pimento cheese capital. It is also famous for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Hornets, and Mint Museum.

Pimento cheese, also called the “caviar of the south,” is found on almost any restaurant menu in some form. The spread is so popular that Charlotte’s Ruth’s Salads produces 45,000 pounds each week!

