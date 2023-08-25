Following The Ultimatum season 1, and the show’s Queer Love spin-off, the Netflix series is back for another installment. Five new couples are ready to embark on a journey that has potential to change their lives forever. Let’s get to know the cast a little more including delving into The Ultimatum season 2 stars’ zodiac signs.

After Netflix’s social media experiment show Love Is Blind was a roaring success, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On came along. Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the show’s hosts once again and they’re guiding new couples along on their journies.

© 2023

The Ultimatum season 2 zodiac signs: Kat and Alex

Kat Shelton, 27, and Alex Chapman, 31, are attempting to make a go of their relationship on The Ultimatum.

While Alex appears to keep his birthday and zodiac sign under wraps, Kat is a Scorpio.

Scorpios are known to be “strong and independent,” writes Cosmopolitan.

Roxanne and Antonio

Roxanne Kaiser, 31, and Antonio Mattei, 30, are one of the couples taking part in The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On in 2023.

The two are swapping partners on the show in a bid to work out whether they want to marry one another.

Roxanne explains that she has “high standards,” and is in no rush to get married.

However, her partner, Antonio, is keen to tie the knot.

CEO Roxanne is a Saggitarius who celebrates her birthday in December.

Antonio is a Leo on the zodiac and celebrates his birthday in August.

Astrotalk writes that Leos and Saggitarius signs “form a dynamic and fun-loving couple,” and are super compatible.

James and Ryann

Netflix stars James Morris, 23, and Ryann McCracken, 24, had been together for seven years before appearing on The Ultimatum.

The two had a rollercoaster ride on the show but their signs are compatible. Astrology.com writes: “When Virgo and Sagittarius join together in a love match, the result is a well-rounded couple.”

Ryann is a Virgo who celebrates her birthday in September. James was born in December and is a Sagittarius on the zodiac.

Trey and Riah

Jeriah Nelson, 24, and her partner, Treyvon Brunson, 28, are technically meant to be ver compatible according to The Times of India.

Trey is a Pisces who celebrates his birthday in March. Riah celebrates her birthday on July 17 which makes her a Cancer on the zodiac.

According to InStyle, Cancers are “nurturing, sensitive, and compassionate,” while Pisces are also said to be “compassionate, sensitive, and romantic.”

Lisa and Brian

Jelisa Horne, 31, and Brian Okoye, 28, had a tough ride in the short time that they appeared on the Netflix show.

Although Brian and Lisa left the show early, the two’s compatibility is still of interest to viewers.

When it comes to their zodiac signs, Lisa is a Gemini and Brian is a Sagittarius.

According to Astrotalk, they are opposites. But, after all, opposites attract. They’re reportedly a “match made in heaven,” and with “spontaneity and a little compromise,” a Gemini-Sagittarius couple can flourish.

WATCH THE ULTIMATUM ON NETFLIX NOW