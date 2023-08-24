Riah is one of The Ultimatum season 2 cast members taking part in the Netflix social experiment series. Following the success of season 1, which came out in 2022, the show returned for its Queer Love spin-off series, and now, season 2 is here as of August 23.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 2 sees five couples spend time in a ‘trial marriage’ with someone other than their partner. By the end of the series, they have to decide whether they want to marry their original partner or if they’re to move on and leave the show single.

Riah and Trey join The Ultimatum

Jeriah Nelson, 24, joins The Ultimatum with her partner, Treyvon Brunson, 28, in 2023.

The two decided to embark on ‘trial marriages’ with two of their co-stars, Ryann McCracken, 24, and James Morris, 23.

Jeriah and James live together as a married couple. However, it’s not all smooth sailing in Riah’s trial marriage. Taking to Instagram, the Netflix star said that the show was “the craziest ride of her life.”

What is Riah’s job?

As The Ultimatum season 2 stars got to know one another in the show’s first and second episodes, Riah explained that she works at Hooters.

When an argument between Jelisa Horne and Brian Okoye broke out in episode 2, Lisa went in on Riah’s job and slated her co-star as a whole.

Lisa said that Riah had “nothing to offer,” and that Brian wouldn’t be able to “learn anything” from her.

Episode 3 saw Lisa and Brian leave the show after finding out that they were expecting a baby together.

Riah bagged her ‘dream car’

The Ultimatum season 2 episode 1 sees Riah and Trey talk about their potential together.

Speaking to Trey she said she felt he was “already situated in his life,” while she is still “getting her life together.”

She stressed that she “doesn’t need” Trey to “take care” of her.

Trey brought up that Riah has her “dream car,” but she responded that she doesn’t have her “dream job.”

In June 2022, Riah shared a snap of her car on Instagram and wrote that she was “beyond thankful,” and that she had bought the vehicle “all by herself.”

