Yoly from The Ultimatum’s ethnicity has become a popular topic of discussion as Netflix fans cross their fingers that she ends up with Xander. Many are checking out her Instagram for any relationship clues….

Dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was so popular that Netflix decided to bring out a spin-off version called The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Yoly is one of the series’ cast members who quickly became popular.

Yoly and Xander’s relationship and their trial three-week “marriage” gets intense in Episode 4, when they sleep together. However, there’s one other all-important question fans have – What is Yoly’s ethnicity?

Yoly from The Ultimatum: Ethnicity

Yoly is of Venezuelan Nicaraguan ethnicity. She is a native of the northside of Chicago, and comes from a family-of-five. A woman of many talents, Yoly is also able to speak fluent Spanish!

One fan told Yoly, “Girl you look like a Latina Kourtney Kardashian.” She responded to them: “😆 I get that comment every so often.” Viewers are transfixed by her ethnic beauty, with many complimenting her accessories and outfits, too.

Another Instagram follower told her: “You look so much like @kourtneykardash.” Yoly even wears Good American and jokily told fans: “goodamerican dress with @skims shape wear like the good Kardashian sister I am.”

Meet Yoly on Instagram

Yoly has over 19,000 followers on Instagram. She continues to hold respect for both Xander and Mal, who she wrote in the comments are “wonderful people” – even after the drama of the Netflix show.

She shared “tender moments of her trial marriage” with Xander but there are no recent signs of Mal, who gave her The Ultimatum, on her social media. But scrolling back, Yoly has kept loving photos with her initial partner up.

Fans have inundated Yoly’s comments with hopes that she’s now in a relationship with Xander. However, some are siding with Mal and think she should stick with him when it comes to making her decision.

Where Yoly and Xander are now

Yoly’s Instagram most recent relationship update hints that she and Xander never became official, having posted a “tender” behind-the-scenes photos of their “trial marriage” on Instagram.

As recently as May 27, Xander commented on photos of Yoly’s dog, Margaux, with heart-eyes emojis, and just a week earlier, the doctor of physical therapy wrote under a workout video that Yoly might need some PT services.

Xander lives in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, while Yoly is still based in Chicago where she runs a styling and image consultancy business. Now, Xander also has zero pictures with Vanessa Papa, who they joined the show with, online.

